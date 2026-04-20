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Bill Clinton Questioned Ted Danson's 'Intentions' During His First Date With Now Wife Mary Steenburgen

bill clinton questioned ted danson intentions first date mary steenburgen
Source: MEGA

Ted Danson recalled Bill Clinton interrogating him on an early date with Mary Steenburgen.

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April 20 2026, Published 7:42 a.m. ET

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Ted Danson is looking back at a first date moment he definitely didn’t see coming — and it involved a presidential interrogation.

Speaking at History Talks in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 18, The Good Place star opened up about an unforgettable early date with now wife Mary Steenburgen, revealing how meeting her close friends — Bill and Hillary Clinton — turned into a surprisingly intense moment.

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image of Ted Danson recalled being questioned by Bill Clinton during an early date with Mary Steenburgen.
Source: MEGA

Ted Danson recalled being questioned by Bill Clinton during an early date with Mary Steenburgen.

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While on stage, he shared that Mary had been close with the Clintons “since the early days."

“One of the first things she did was take me to meet her dear friends in the White House,” Ted recalled as he moderated a panel with the former president and first lady. “Bill — Mr. President — took me around the corner, and there were three Secret Service agents behind him, all of them looking at me. The president asked me what my intentions were.”

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Ted then turned directly to Bill and joked, “My first question is to you, Mr. President: Do you think that was fair?”

Bill didn’t hesitate with his response: “No, but it was effective. And I didn’t think I had to be fair. As it turned out, you became the best thing that ever happened to her.”

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image of Bill Clinton admitted the moment wasn’t fair but said it was effective in assessing Ted Danson’s intentions.
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton admitted the moment wasn’t fair but said it was effective in assessing Ted Danson’s intentions.

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Ted and Mary have been together for 30 years.

A source told OK!, "They both had lives filled with glamorous possibilities, but what kept them together is the smallest stuff – the things ordinary couples do. They never thought they were too famous for the mundane."

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The insider added that those simple routines became “threads that stitched them into one life, not two.”

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image of Hillary Clinton also shared humorous stories about adjusting to life in the White House.
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton also shared humorous stories about adjusting to life in the White House.

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The couple first connected in 1994 while filming Pontiac Moon. At the time, both were coming out of previous relationships — Ted had just finalized his divorce from Casey Coates, while the Book Club actress was raising her children after separating from Malcolm McDowell.

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Despite the timing, their connection was immediate. Both have since said they were surprised by how natural and easy their bond felt from the start.

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image of The couple first met in 1994 while filming 'Pontiac Moon.'
Source: MEGA

The couple first met in 1994 while filming 'Pontiac Moon.'

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Meanwhile, during the same event, the Clintons shared a few stories of their own about life inside the White House.

Hillary opened up about the overwhelming transition from Arkansas to Washington, D.C., recalling how exhausting their first night was.

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After attending the inaugural parade and multiple balls, the couple didn’t get to bed until 3:30 a.m. — only to be woken up just two hours later.

“At 5:30 a.m., the doors opens with a White House butler,” she said. “He walks in with a silver tray and two cups of coffee because that’s how the Bushes — George H.W. and Margaret Bush — liked to woken up.”

Even simple requests quickly became complicated.

Hillary remembered asking for basic ingredients to cook breakfast for her daughter Chelsea when she wasn’t feeling well.

“You would’ve thought I’d asked for the nuclear codes,” she joked. “If you said, ‘Can I have a banana?’ and they didn’t have one, then everywhere you went for a week, there’d be bunches of bananas.”

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