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Bill Cosby Accuser Demands Answers to Dozens of Questions in Renewed Court Fight Over $59 Million Judgment: Court Docs

Photo of Bill Cosby
Source: MEGA

The legal battle between Donna Motsinger and Bill Cosby is ramping up.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

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The woman who secured a $59.2 million judgment against Bill Cosby is demanding answers to dozens of questions as the battle to collect her money continues.

Donna Motsinger, 84, filed a motion on August 21 asking The Cosby Show actor, 89, to answer a fourth set of special interrogatories, specifically questions numbered 62 through 123, according to court records obtained by OK!.

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Bill Cosby Accuser Demands Answers

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Photo of Bill Cosby was found liable of drugging and sexually assaulting Donna Motsinger in March 2026.
Source: MEGA

Bill Cosby was found liable of drugging and sexually assaulting Donna Motsinger in March 2026.

Motsinger's legal team also filed an ex parte application the same day, asking the court to move up the hearing and expedite her motion to compel, signaling that her attorneys are eager to push the dispute forward.

As OK! previously reported, Motsinger won the hefty settlement last March after a jury found Cosby liable in a civil trial for drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1972.

Motsinger claimed she met the actor while working as a waitress. After accepting his invitation to attend a comedy show, she alleged that she lost consciousness when he gave her wine and a pill, later waking up at his home partially undressed.

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Bill Cosby and Donna Motsinger Are Due in Court Next Week

Photo of Donna Motsinger accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault in 1972, though she didn't sue him until 2023.
Source: MEGA

Donna Motsinger accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault in 1972, though she didn't sue him until 2023.

Motsinger and Cosby are due in court on September 21 over the ongoing collection fight, making her request for the additional answers more significant as she continues pursuing the nearly $60 million award.

Though the 61 questions were not publicly revealed, the latest development comes after the TV star was accused of liquidating his assets to avoid paying the multimillion-dollar judgment.

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Bill Cosby Faces Accusations He Moved Money to Family Members

Photo of Bill Cosby is facing scrutiny over claims that he transferred large sums of money to his family members, including his wife, Camille Cosby, their children and Camille's family.
Source: MEGA

Bill Cosby is facing scrutiny over claims that he transferred large sums of money to his family members, including his wife, Camille Cosby, their children and Camille's family.

The disgraced comedian is facing claims that he transferred large sums of money to his family members, including his wife, Camille Cosby, their children and Camille's family.

Bill reportedly ignored repeated requests from Donna's attorney to turn over financial records related to his once-vast fortune.

"The asset (financial records) are urgent. The Cosbys have been rapidly liquidating assets and then dissipating the cash from the sale," her lawyer stated in court documents obtained by OK! on September 14.

'It Is Clear Cosby Has Liquidated His Assets,' Court Docs State

Photo of Bill Cosby reportedly has ignored requests to file financial records.
Source: MEGA

Bill Cosby has reportedly ignored requests to file financial records.

Bill reportedly sold off part of his renowned African art collection, with the money also going into his daughter's trust fund and other places.

"Twenty-three wire transfers totaling $32,131,635 were paid by M. Hanks Gallery, Inc. – founded by Camille O. Cosby's brother Erik Hanks – into Cosby-controlled entities, from which the funds were swept through a further entity into a personal account and paid out to insiders, family members, and obligations," the court documents alleged. "Based on subpoena responses from banks, it is clear that Cosby has liquidated his assets in the past six years."

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