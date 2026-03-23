Disgraced Actor Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexual Assault, Ordered to Pay $19.25 Million in Damages

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Bill Cosby has been found guilty of drugging and raping Donna Motsinger 54 years ago. The disgraced actor has been ordered to pay $19.25 million in damages, finding him liable for sexually assaulting a woman who was working as a waitress in 1972.

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Source: mega Bill Cosby has to pay $19.25 million in damages.

The plaintiff alleged in her lawsuit that the incident with the actor, 88, happened after he picked her up in a limo and brought her to a comedy show in San Carlos, Calif. At the time, Cosby came into the Trident in Sausalito, where Motsinger was working at the time. According to the complaint, Cosby befriended her and invited her to one his shows at a nearby theater. She claimed that Cosby offered her a glass of wine in the limo, and when she got to his dressing room, she began to feel sick. She allegedly went in and out of consciousness and later woke up in her home with all of her clothes on except her underwear.

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Source: mega Bill Cosby denied drugging the accuser.

The trial started in early March. In addition to paying the plaintiff $19.25 million, Cosby was also found to have paid punitive damages. “We are disappointed but will be appealing,” Cosby’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said in a statement. For his part, Cosby denied drugging Motsinger or sexually assaulting her. His lawyers argued that Montsinger didn't remember what happened between them.

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Source: mega Bill Cosby was ordered to pay $500,000 to Judy Huth in 2022.

Cosby has been in hot water in the last few years. In 2022, he was ordered to pay $500,000 to Judy Huth, a woman he allegedly assaulted at the Playboy Mansion in 1975, when she was 16 years old. “I was elated,” Huth said post-verdict. “It’s been so many years, so many tears, it’s just a long time coming.” At the time, Andrew Wyatt, a spokesman for Cosby, blasted Huth's civil lawsuit. "This has been a trial about assassination, to assassinate Mr. Cosby's reputation, to assassinate his legacy," Wyatt told Eyewitness News. "She (Judy Huth) has made so many inconsistent statements. This is a woman who claims she repressed everything. Well, in 2005 you tried to sell your story to a tabloid. So where was the repression?"

Source: mega Cosby was convicted in 2018 of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand.