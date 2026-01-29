Bill Cosby Admits He Had 7 Quaalude Prescriptions to Drug Women: Lawsuit
Jan. 29 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Bill Cosby confessed to refilling a Quaaludes prescription more than seven times with the intent of drugging unsuspecting women.
The disgraced actor, 88, made the admission under oath in part of a disposition in a lawsuit filed by one of his rape accusers, Donna Motsinger, according to new court documents obtained by a news outlet on Wednesday, January 28.
Bill Cosby Was Given Prescription by Doctor at Poker Table
The Cosby Show alum reportedly "never" took a pill himself, and was provided the prescription by an Dr. Leroy Amar, an OBGYN who attended a poker game hosted at Cosby's house prior to 1972.
The OBGYN's license was later revoked in 1979, according to the news outlet.
Donna Motsinger Filed a Lawsuit Against Bill Cosby
Motsinger filed her lawsuit against Cosby in September 2023. She claimed she met the actor in 1972 while working at The Trident, a Sausalito, Calif., restaurant he frequently visited.
Motsinger claimed Cosby invited her to a stand-up performance and while they were in his dressing room, he gave her what she believed was an aspirin.
Bill Cosby Is Trying to Get the Lawsuit Thrown Out
"Next thing she knew, she was going in and out of consciousness while two men attending to Mr. Cosby were putting her in the limousine with Mr. Cosby," her legal team said in a statement. "In the limousine, Mr. Cosby sat near the window and put his arms around her. The last thing Ms. Motsinger recalls were flashes of light. She woke up in her house with all her clothes off, except her underwear on – no top, no bra, and no pants. She knew she had been drugged and raped by Bill Cosby.”
According to the newly released court documents, Cosby's quaaludes were round, white pills and the entertainer is trying to get the lawsuit thrown out.
Bill Cosby Faces Numerous Allegations
Cosby is best know for his portrayal of Cliff Huxtable, the wholesome patriarch on the Emmy nominated show The Cosby Show, which ran for eight seasons.
His reputation was tarnished in the last decade after he was convicted in September 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in Elkins Park, an affluent suburb of Philadelphia, in 2004.
Cosby was later released from prison in 2021 after serving less than three years when the conviction was overturned.
Since then, he has faced accusations from more than 60 women for various offenses, including rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment.