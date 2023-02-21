Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Visit Son Joaquin At College After Announcing Bombshell Cohosting Gig

Showing their support! As Live With Kelly and Ryan fans grapple with news that Ryan Seacrest will be replaced by Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, on air, the couple took some time away from their busy lives to show their son some love at college.

On Sunday, February 19, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared a photo to her Instagram Story of her newly appointed cohost and hubby posing next to the University of Michigan's Wolverines trooper while wearing a Michigan sweatshirt. Ripa tagged the school's wrestling team, which her son, Joaquin, is part of.