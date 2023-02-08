Did Melinda Know? Bill Gates Quietly Dating Longtime Pal Paula Hurd For 'Over A Year,' Spills Insider
Bill Gates has found love again!
According to an insider, the philanthropist's relationship with pal Paula Hurd has turned romantic, with the two allegedly striking up a romance "over a year ago."
"She's always described as a 'mystery woman,' but it's no mystery to their inner circle that they're in a romantic relationship," the source added, noting the two "are inseparable."
This is the 67-year-old billionaire's first public girlfriend since he and Melinda Gates divorced in 2021.
Hurd, 60, who lost her husband, Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, in 2019, used to work in tech but now acts as an event planner.
One of the lovebirds' most recent outings came just last month, as they were spotted sitting next to each other during the Men's Singles Final at the Australian Open. A love for the game is something they share, as they've been seen socializing at several more matches over the years.
The news of the pairing comes three months after rumors ran rampant that Melinda, 58, was dating former reporter Jon Du Pre.
Bill and his ex-wife married in 1994 and share three children, with the latter dishing a few details about their difficult split last year to Fortune magazine.
"I had some reasons I just couldn’t ," Melinda explained. "But the odd thing about COVID is that it gave me the privacy to do what I needed to do. It’s unbelievably painful, in innumerable ways, but I had the privacy to get through it."
The breakup also took a toll on their daughter Jennifer, 26, who tied the knot with equestrian Nayel Nassar in October 2021.
"It’s been a challenging year, both collectively with the pandemic and for our families going through transitions. But our love for one another has been a constant," she insisted to Vogue at the time. "Being able to celebrate our wedding with our closest friends and family was a dream come true."
Daily Mail reported on Bill's new romance.