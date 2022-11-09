Opening New Windows! Everything To Know About Melinda Gates' New Man
Roughly 18 months after longtime couple Bill and Melinda Gates revealed they were ending their 27-year marriage, it seems the famed businesswoman has recently opened new Windows in her love life!
Over the past few months, rumors have swirled, claiming that the famed philanthropist has been cozying up with yet another famous face — former Fox News anchor Jon Du Pre.
First spotted attending a basketball game together back in April, the pair appears to have gotten more serious recently, taking a visit to a five-star hotel in Newport Beach, Calif., alongside members of their respective families.
Melinda’s rumored new relationship comes just weeks after the former computer scientist got candid about ending her nearly three-decade-long romance with the Microsoft mogul.
"I had some reasons I just couldn’t stay in that marriage anymore," the engineer told Fortune of her high-profile split last month. "But the odd thing about COVID is that it gave me the privacy to do what I needed to do. It’s unbelievably painful, in innumerable ways, but I had the privacy to get through it,” she continued.
Part of this intense pain, Gates shared, seemingly stemmed from the fact that the pair’s professional lives were still intertwined amid their headline-making breakup.
"I kept working with the person I was moving away from, and I needed to show up and be my best self every single day," explained Melinda, who spearheaded the eponymous Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with her former spouse back in 2000.
"So even though I might be crying at 9 a.m. and then have to be on a video-conference at 10 a.m. with the person I’m leaving, I have to show up and be my best,” she recalled.
Bill and Melinda tied the knot in 1994. They share three children together, Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe. The pair finalized their divorce last August.
