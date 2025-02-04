or
Bill Gates Says He's 'Lucky' to Be With 'Serious Girlfriend' Paula Hurd After 2021 Divorce From Ex Melinda Gates

Photo of Bill Gates and Paula Hurd.
Source: MEGA

Bill Gates spoke about his relationship on the 'Today' show.

By:

Feb. 4 2025, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

Bill Gates is proclaiming his relationship to the world!

On the Tuesday, February 4, episode of the Today show, the billionaire gushed he was "lucky" to have a "serious girlfriend named Paula [Hurd]."

bill gates lucky serious girlfriend paula hurd divorce
Source: MEGA

Bill Gates has been linked to Paula Hurd since 2022.

"We’re having fun," the 69-year-old Microsoft co-founder said. "Going to the Olympics and lots of great things."

The pair was first linked in 2022, but their romance was not confirmed until 2023.

Hurd was previously married to Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, but he passed away in October 2019 at 62 years old after a battle with cancer.

bill gates lucky serious girlfriend paula hurd divorce
Source: MEGA

Bill Gates went to the Olympics with Paula Hurd.

This comes three years after his divorce from ex-wife Melinda French Gates. The pair tied the knot in 1994 and welcomed three childrenJennifer, 28, Rory, 25, Phoebe, 22 — together throughout their relationship. However, they made the decision to part ways amid allegations the billionaire businessman had extramarital affairs.

Earlier this year, Bill described his divorce as the "mistake I most regret."

"You would have to put that at the top of the list," he added in his sit-down with The Times of London. "There are others but none that matter. The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years."

Melinda Gates & Bill Gates
Source: MEGA

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates divorced in 2021.

During his February appearance on Today, he told Savannah Guthrie he doesn't regret their past relationship.

"Despite the fact that the divorce wasn’t great, having those three kids, the work we were able to do together — even if I knew that it [wouldn't] last forever, I would still do it again," he said, noting he's since "moved past the divorce" and clarified his ex-wife is also "doing well."

"My business career, though, there’s been some up and downs, has been incredibly phenomenal. My kids are phenomenal. So it’s even hard for me to complain about things," he shared. "I’ve got a lot of work that I love to do. So I’m not really complaining about anything."

Bill Gates & Paula Hurd
Source: MEGA

Paula Hurd was previously married to CEO Mark Hurd.

As OK! previously reported, Melinda opened up on their split in a TIME interview published in June 2024.

"You know, I separated first before I made the full decision about a divorce," she explained at the time. "And to be able to do that in private while I’m still trying to take care of the kids, while still making certain decisions about how you’re going to disentangle your life — thank God."

