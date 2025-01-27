'I Was Quite Stupid': Bill Gates Admits It Was 'Foolish' to Be Friends With Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Gates is opening up about his controversial ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.
“In retrospect, I was foolish to spend any time with him. And he, sort of, got time with various people by spending time with other people,” Gates shared during a wide-ranging interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Friday, January 24.
“So yes, I think I was quite stupid. I thought it would help me with global health philanthropy. In fact, it failed to do that — it was just a huge mistake,” the billionaire added.
Epstein, whose sordid history includes exploiting underage girls, first came under investigation in 2006 in Palm Beach, Fla. Police uncovered reports of multiple high school girls being hired to provide sexual massages at his mansion.
In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution, including from a minor. He received an 18-month sentence, much of which he spent on work-release.
Years later, Epstein was arrested again in 2019 on federal s-- trafficking charges. Weeks later, he died in a New York City jail cell, with investigators ruling it a suicide.
Gates, now 69, admitted Epstein’s scandals made him reconsider how he approaches relationships.
“Definitely,” Gates said when asked if he’s now more cautious. “I mean, are you kidding?”
According to Billionaire, Nerd, Savior, King: Bill Gates and His Quest to Shape Our World by New York Times editor Anupreeta Das, Gates initially befriended Epstein because he believed the disgraced financier could help him win a Nobel Prize for his work eradicating polio.
Gates’ staff allegedly pursued publicity campaigns to bolster his image as a “lovable nerd philanthropist” in the hopes of earning the prestigious honor.
The book also claimed Gates and Epstein collaborated on a donor-advised fund through JP Morgan to allow wealthy individuals to donate anonymously.
In 2013, Gates, Epstein and Norwegian diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen reportedly traveled to Strasbourg, France, to meet with Thorbjørn Jagland, chair of the Nobel Peace Prize committee.
Despite these efforts, no prize was awarded.
Emails reviewed by MIT’s inquiry into Epstein’s ties to the institution reportedly reference Gates visiting Epstein’s residences and suggest he arranged for “Big Macs,” which some took to mean young girls.
Gates denied the majority of allegations in Das’ book.
In a statement to The Post, Gates called the claims “highly sensationalized” and filled with “outright falsehoods.”
“Mr. Gates has previously stated his deep regret for ever meeting with Epstein, who he met with for discussions regarding philanthropy only," his rep later said about the situation.
However, Gates’ relationship with Epstein undeniably caused lasting damage to his public image. According to the book, the association created a “large tear” in his reputation and even in his marriage.
His ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, has also publicly criticized Gates’ connection to Epstein, revealing it was one of the reasons for their 2021 divorce.
“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him,” she said.
Melinda even met Epstein once and described the experience as chilling.
“I regretted it the second I walked in the door. He was abhorrent. He was evil personified,” she continued.