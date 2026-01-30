or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
News > bill gates
NEWS

Bill Gates Shocker! Billionaire Got an STD After Cheating on His Wife With 'Russian Girls,' Jeffrey Epstein Files Claim

Photo of Bill Gates
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein claimed he helped Bill Gates get 'drugs' and 'Russian girls.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

Bill Gates allegedly caught an STD when he cheated on then-wife Melinda Gates, newly released emails in the Jeffrey Epstein files revealed.

On Friday, January 30, the Department of Justice exposed a new batch of files, which included one shocking exchange between the two men in 2013.

Bill Gates Caught an STD, Claims Jeffrey Epstein

Photo of An email in the Jeffrey Epstein files claimed Bill Gates got an STD after sleeping with 'Russian girls.'
Source: mega

An email in the Jeffrey Epstein files claimed Bill Gates got an STD after sleeping with 'Russian girls.'

"TO add insult to the injury you them [sic] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your p----," one message from Jeffrey read.

Other emails that Jeffrey wrote to himself, assumed to be drafts, explained why he was resigning from the couple's foundation.

"I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill... In my role as his right hand man I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do thing (sic) that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal," he penned.

Photo of The Department of Justice unveiled a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files on Friday, January 30.
Source: mega

The Department of Justice unveiled a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files on Friday, January 30.

"From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of s-- with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trusts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro (sic) bridge touramnts (sic), as I am a medial doctor, but have no presriptions (sic) writing ability," the note continued.

Inside Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein's Friendship

Photo of Bill Gates was pictured with an unidentified woman in the Epstein files.
Source: house oversight committee

Bill Gates was pictured with an unidentified woman in the Epstein files.

In 2021, the Microsoft founder admitted he regrets his past friendship with the late s-- trafficker, who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial.

"It was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there," Bill expressed in a CNN interview. "I had several dinners with him, you know, hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge. When it looked like that wasn't a real thing, that relationship ended."

"It's a time of reflection, and at this point, I need to go forward," he added. "Within the family, we'll heal the best that we can."

When Did Bill and Melinda Gates Split?

Photo of Bill and Melinda Gates divorced in 2021.
Source: mega

Bill and Melinda Gates divorced in 2021.

Bill and Melinda privately separated in 2020 before announcing their divorce plans the following year.

In a 2022 interview, Melinda said it was "not one thing but many things" that led to their breakup — though she confessed, "I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him."

Melinda called the late financier "abhorrent" and "evil personified," but noted she had no relationship with Jeffrey.

"Any of the questions remaining about what Bill's relationship there was, those are for Bill to answer," she stated. "But I made it very clear how I felt about him."

