5 of the Biggest Revelations From Melinda French Gates' Book: Bill's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein, 'Grueling' Divorce and More

On April 15, Melinda French Gates' book The Next Day finally hit bookshelves and dropped the philanthropist's long-held personal stories over the years.

One of the biggest revelations was about the recurring nightmares Melinda started having by the end of 2019 — about two years before she and Bill Gates announced their divorce in a joint statement on X in May 2021.

According to the philanthropist, she dreamt about a beautiful house crumbling around her and woke up in a panic night after night. She attributed the nightmares to her collapsing marriage to Bill, adding her subconscious was being "a bit obvious" at the time.

She shared in the book, "Bill has publicly acknowledged that he wasn't always faithful to me."

"As dramatic as it sounds. I knew, in that moment, that I was going to have to make a decision — and that I was going to have to make it by myself," Melinda wrote.