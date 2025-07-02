Melinda Gates Reveals the Moment She Realized Her Marriage to Bill Gates Was Over: 'I Knew It in My Soul'

Melinda Gates revealed the moment she knew her marriage to Bill Gates was over.

“When that voice would come — and it would come at different times because of things that had happened outside the marriage that I would later come to learn about — I kept pushing it away,” she said on the July 2 episode of Elizabeth Day ’s “How to Fail” podcast.

Melinda Gates said she had a strong 'foundation' with Bill Gates that she didn't want to give up on.

Melinda explained she had a strong “foundation” with Bill that she didn’t want to throw away, which included their three children and their Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“I believed in that work,” she stated. “I still believe in the work of the foundation.”

Once Bill’s cheating was revealed, Melinda claimed she finally had to deal with the situation at hand.

“At some point, I had to turn towards it, and I just knew it and I knew it in my soul,” she noted of their relationship being done.