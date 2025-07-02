Melinda Gates Reveals the Moment She Realized Her Marriage to Bill Gates Was Over: 'I Knew It in My Soul'
Melinda Gates revealed the moment she knew her marriage to Bill Gates was over.
“When that voice would come — and it would come at different times because of things that had happened outside the marriage that I would later come to learn about — I kept pushing it away,” she said on the July 2 episode of Elizabeth Day’s “How to Fail” podcast.
'I Knew It in My Soul'
Melinda explained she had a strong “foundation” with Bill that she didn’t want to throw away, which included their three children and their Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
“I believed in that work,” she stated. “I still believe in the work of the foundation.”
Once Bill’s cheating was revealed, Melinda claimed she finally had to deal with the situation at hand.
“At some point, I had to turn towards it, and I just knew it and I knew it in my soul,” she noted of their relationship being done.
Listen to Your Intuition
Regardless, Melinda said it still wasn’t an easy decision to leave her husband, as she takes marriage “very seriously” and they had children involved as well.
“It’s two people who’ve come together, hopefully in love — and in my case, I would definitely say that — so then the pulling it apart later is really hard,” she added.
Melinda also advised people should listen to their intuition, even if it results in a “very painful” situation.
'I Had to Go'
In April, Melinda appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and revealed she “had to” call her marriage off due to a lack of trust.
"I learned to have a trusted relationship, which is what I wanted in marriage," Melinda explained. "Both partners have to be honest with one another, and if you can't, you can't have intimacy and you can't have trust. So in the end, I had to go."
'He Wasn't Always Faithful'
The philanthropist also addressed her marriage in her book, The Next Day, revealing she started having nightmares two years before she announced her divorce from Bill. The dreams, which would result in her waking up in a panic, were about a house crumbling, which she attributed to her marriage falling apart.
"Bill has publicly acknowledged that he wasn't always faithful to me,” she wrote. "As dramatic as it sounds. I knew, in that moment, that I was going to have to make a decision — and that I was going to have to make it by myself.”
Melinda has since moved on from Bill, finding love with tech entrepreneur Philip Vaughn, while Bill is dating Paula Hurd.