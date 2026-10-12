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Bill Maher Accepts Donald Trump's Invite for Second White House Dinner Despite President Criticizing Him After the First One

Donald Trump and Bill Maher
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump wants Bill Maher over him for another dinner.

Oct. 12 2026, Updated 4:08 p.m. ET

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Even though the president had insulted him following their first meeting at the White House, Bill Maher is still getting ready for another dinner with President Donald Trump.

During the Monday, October 12, episode of his "Club Random" podcast, The Real Time host revealed the surprise invitation while he was talking to WME chairman Ari Emanuel, adding that Trump had even promised to treat him better this time.

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Bill Maher Says Trump Wants Another Dinner

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Bill Maher on the red carpet
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher has continued to criticize President Trump after their first dinner.

“I’m having dinner with him again next week,” Maher told Emanuel during the podcast.

He did not reveal when he plans to dine with the president.

Maher stated that the most recent invitation had appeared suddenly, particularly when one considers the way their relationship developed following their last meeting. Yet, he had no doubt about agreeing to it.

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Donald Trump Reportedly Made a Promise

Donald Trump on the White House garden
Source: mega

President Trump appears to have a love-hate relationship with Maher

Maher said that Trump was unusually friendly when he got in touch about meeting up again.

“He was really nice,” the HBO host recalled, stating that Trump had promised not to speak badly about him as he had done after their last dinner.

Maher replied to him by stating that, in his capacity as president, he could say anything he liked and compared the insults to the kind of teasing that audiences would normally expect from the late comedian Don Rickles.

Maher dismissed the insults, clearly believing that Trump's habit of criticizing him was not likely to stop.

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Their First Dinner Didn't Stop the Feud

Donald Trump in a meeting
Source: MEGA

President Trump insulted Maher after their first dinner.

In 2025, the two had their meal at the White House alongside Kid Rock and UFC CEO Dana White, who is a close friend of the president.

Maher later gave a positive account of the meeting, saying that Trump was more approachable in private than his public image might indicate.

However, the apparent goodwill didn't continue. Trump later ridiculed Maher for his interview with California Governor Gavin Newsom, referring to the comedian as a moron and criticizing his performance.

Maher also said Trump tried to interfere with him while he was receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

At the previous dinner, Maher managed to get Trump to sign a printed list of the insults the president had previously thrown at him. He later displayed the odd souvenir on his podcast.

Larry David's Criticism Comes Up Again

Larry David at the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Source: MEGA

Larry David was one of Maher's critics after his dinner with Trump.

In the podcast interview, Maher looked again at the criticism he had received from other entertainers about the original dinner.

The co-creator of Seinfeld, Larry David, had written for the New York Times a satirical essay in which he imagined a dinner with Adolf Hitler, a move which was widely seen as a reference to Maher's meeting with Trump.

Maher rejected the comparison and criticized those on the political left who are unwilling to interact with their opponents.

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