Donald Trump Reignites Bill Maher Feud as Comedian Pulls Gavin Newsom Into Late-Night Crossfire

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Bill Maher’s latest sit-down with California Gov. Gavin Newsom reignited one of President Donald Trump’s favorite feuds and dragged a new target into the mix. Following Newsom’s May 1 appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, the president took to social media to slam both men, turning a late-night interview into a broader political spectacle.

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Bill Maher Puts Gavin Newsom on the Spot

Source: Real Time with Bill Maher/YOUTUBE Bill Maher challenged Gavin Newsom during the exchange.

Maher took a noticeably sharper tone with Newsom than in his past appearances, challenging him on everything from political rhetoric to his legal battles with the media. “Among all the people who may or may not be running, you are the one who kind of imitates his style with the trolling — you’re suing Fox now, I understand,” Maher said, suggesting the governor was borrowing from Trump’s playbook. “Fox better look to settle right now or apologize for defamation,” Newsom answered. “That sounds exactly like what he does,” Maher replied, drawing a direct comparison to Trump’s history of suing media organizations. The exchange highlighted a rare moment of friction between the two, who have generally been aligned politically and personally.

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Donald Trump Seizes the Moment

Source: MEGA Donald Trump mocked both men in a series of posts.

It didn’t take long for Trump to weigh in. In a series of posts, the former president mocked Maher’s performance and accused him of failing to challenge Newsom. “Bill Maher got ‘eaten up’ by Gavin Newscum… and Bill Maher never challenged him, not even a little bit,” Trump wrote, also claiming the host’s “Ratings SUCK!” Trump went further, criticizing conservative outlets for giving Maher airtime at all. “Fox should stop putting this person on. He’s not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective,” he added.

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A Three-Way Media Clash

Source: Real Time with Bill Maher/YOUTUBE Bill Maher compared Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump’s tactics.

The moment underscores how quickly political interviews can spill into entertainment territory, especially when late-night television becomes a battleground for larger narratives. Maher’s critique of Newsom centered on style as much as substance, calling out the governor’s use of all-caps social media posts and combative tone. Newsom, in turn, argued that his approach is intentional. “I’m trying to put a mirror up to Donald Trump,” he said. “We’re just trying to reflect that reality and express the absurdity of all of this.”

When Politics Becomes Entertainment

Source: Real Time with Bill Maher/YOUTUBE Politics and entertainment continued to collide.