or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Reignites Bill Maher Feud as Comedian Pulls Gavin Newsom Into Late-Night Crossfire

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Bill Maher and Gavin Newsom.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reignited his feud after a late-night interview.

Profile Image

May 6 2026, Published 5:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher’s latest sit-down with California Gov. Gavin Newsom reignited one of President Donald Trump’s favorite feuds and dragged a new target into the mix.

Following Newsom’s May 1 appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, the president took to social media to slam both men, turning a late-night interview into a broader political spectacle.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher Puts Gavin Newsom on the Spot

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Bill Maher challenged Gavin Newsom during the exchange.
Source: Real Time with Bill Maher/YOUTUBE

Bill Maher challenged Gavin Newsom during the exchange.

Maher took a noticeably sharper tone with Newsom than in his past appearances, challenging him on everything from political rhetoric to his legal battles with the media.

“Among all the people who may or may not be running, you are the one who kind of imitates his style with the trolling — you’re suing Fox now, I understand,” Maher said, suggesting the governor was borrowing from Trump’s playbook.

“Fox better look to settle right now or apologize for defamation,” Newsom answered.

“That sounds exactly like what he does,” Maher replied, drawing a direct comparison to Trump’s history of suing media organizations.

The exchange highlighted a rare moment of friction between the two, who have generally been aligned politically and personally.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Seizes the Moment

Image of Donald Trump mocked both men in a series of posts.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump mocked both men in a series of posts.

It didn’t take long for Trump to weigh in. In a series of posts, the former president mocked Maher’s performance and accused him of failing to challenge Newsom.

“Bill Maher got ‘eaten up’ by Gavin Newscum… and Bill Maher never challenged him, not even a little bit,” Trump wrote, also claiming the host’s “Ratings SUCK!”

Trump went further, criticizing conservative outlets for giving Maher airtime at all.

“Fox should stop putting this person on. He’s not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective,” he added.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Three-Way Media Clash

Image of Bill Maher compared Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump’s tactics.
Source: Real Time with Bill Maher/YOUTUBE

Bill Maher compared Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump’s tactics.

The moment underscores how quickly political interviews can spill into entertainment territory, especially when late-night television becomes a battleground for larger narratives.

Maher’s critique of Newsom centered on style as much as substance, calling out the governor’s use of all-caps social media posts and combative tone. Newsom, in turn, argued that his approach is intentional.

“I’m trying to put a mirror up to Donald Trump,” he said. “We’re just trying to reflect that reality and express the absurdity of all of this.”

When Politics Becomes Entertainment

Image of Politics and entertainment continued to collide.
Source: Real Time with Bill Maher/YOUTUBE

Politics and entertainment continued to collide.

At the center of it all is the evolving role of late-night television. Once a place for relatively light political commentary, shows like Real Time now regularly generate headlines that ripple far beyond their original audience.

With Newsom positioning himself as a potential 2028 presidential contender and Trump continuing to dominate the political conversation, even a single interview can become fuel for a much larger narrative.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.