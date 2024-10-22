Bill Maher, 68, Admits His Dating Choices Aren't 'Age-Appropriate' After Being Seen Out With Al Pacino's Baby Mama
Bill Maher got candid about who he's attracted to while appearing "The Skinny Confidential’s Him and Her" podcast.
“I’m not looking. I’m good,” he told podcast co-hosts Michael Bosstick and Lauryn Evarts Bosstick, adding that some women like him because of his “unavailability.”
“Nothing that I could have predicted when I was your age came to pass. Like, I would never have imagined that at this age, anyone – and again, like I’ll say this just generally – my dating is not age-appropriate,” Maher, 68, continued.
The podcast stars asked the TV personality if his dating preferences might be viewed in an "unorthodox content," to which he replied, “Not just perceived, they literally are. The people who are pissed off at that, f--- you. You do you, I do me. You do what works for you.”
Maher, who has never been married, explained why he prefers to be solo. “It’s not Hinduism, there’s no belief in it,” he stated. “It would ruin everything. I mean, I’m not going to. I love to talk about this subject, but it’s tough because I also don’t really ever want to divulge the details of my own personal life.”
“It certainly was in my head for way too long, that you [have to] find the one, like it’s an Easter egg hunt and you find the egg, and then everything’s perfect,” he continued about being with someone forever. “That’s certainly not the way I’ve ever seen life work, and didn’t work for me. It’s not that I don’t believe in marriage or acknowledge that some people do have good marriages. I know people who would be lost without this.”
Pacino and Alfallah split earlier this month when People asked the book author about his relationship with the producer. "No, I have friendship," he said.