Al Pacino, 84, Spotted on Date Night With Much-Younger Baby Mama Noor Alfallah, 30, in L.A. After Her Outing With Bill Maher: Photos
Noor Alfallah seems to have a thing for the Chateau Marmont.
On Thursday, October 17, Al Pacino, 84, and his much younger girlfriend, 30, were spotted pulling up to the hotel after the mother-of-one was spotted at the establishment 10 days before alongside comedian Bill Maher.
In the images from the couple’s date night, Alfallah and Pacino — who share son Roman, 1 — arrived in a black car with the brunette beauty behind the wheel.
Alfallah looked relaxed as she pulled up to the famous L.A. hotspot, while Pacino appeared to be chilling in the passenger seat.
The duo’s outing came after Alfallah was spotted in the same place alongside Maher, 68, according to Page Six.
In the snapshots from their October 6 get-together, Alfallah sat in the car alongside the Real Time With Bill Maher host, who drove the black sedan.
Alfallah appeared to wear minimal makeup as Maher wore a gray suit to attend the ritzy hotel.
It is unclear what the unlikely pair were doing there together, especially after Alfallah was seen at the Chez Mia restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., with Pacino just hours before.
- Al Pacino's Near-Death Experience Revealed: Actor Says He Went Unconscious While Suffering From COVID-19: 'I Was Gone'
- 12 Celebrity Memoirs Coming Out in 2024 and 2025: From Bill Gates' 'Source Code' to Lisa Marie Presley's 'From Here to the Great Unknown' and More
- Married to the Mob: 10 Hollywood Stars With Ties to the Mafia
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In response to the pictures of Alfallah and Maher, many made scathing comments about her on X, formerly known as Twitter.
One person alleged, “Even though they call her Al's ‘girlfriend,’ I always suspected she was an escort that specializes in senior men. Not that there's anything wrong with that, but I can't imagine Al is heartbroken about this,” while another person piggybacked on the theory, adding, “I know a hustler when I see one. Get that bag, girl.”
As OK! previously reported, despite Pacino and Alfallah staying together after discovering she was pregnant, a source revealed last year that the movie star reportedly believed he was no longer able to have children due to a specific medical condition.
"Al was stunned by the baby news and didn’t believe he could ever get anyone pregnant," a source said of the Godfather alum. "He requested a paternity test."
Though the results indicated he was the father, Pacino continued to struggle with the idea of being a new dad this late in life.
"Behind the scenes, he does feel that Noor is trying to trap him," they said of the pair’s unplanned pregnancy. "By his account, the relationship was casual and now he’ll be tied to this woman for the rest of his life."
"She doesn’t need Al’s money!" the insider added.