Bill Maher Defends Second Dinner With Donald Trump: 'I Did It Again'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET
Bill Maher took on all comers, including his own fans and Donald Trump, in his first Real Time monologue since having a second controversial dinner with Trump.
Maher opened the October 24 edition of his long-running HBO show by making clear he doesn't care what people think about the sit-down.
'I Know I'm the Bad Guy'
“Yeah, I did it again, b-------,” Maher snarked. “I know. I’m the bad guy because I go and say face-to-face to the man the things you write in articles that he’ll never read. But okay. You know what? F--- you, I like these dinners.”
He admitted there’s a certain excitement to doing so.
'Sir, Your 7-O'Clock Low-Ratings Dummy is Here'
“There is just something thrilling about being announced when you’re in the White House,” he revealed. “That moment when you’re outside the Oval Office, and you hear the aide say, ‘Sir, your 7-o’clock low-ratings dummy is here.'"
From there, Maher free-associated about the evening: “I mean, we talked about a lot of things. The Supreme Court, ICE shootings… abandoning the Afghans who helped us during the war, [Pete] Hegseth is dragging you down, sir. When you say ‘Obama is not a centrist,’ your racism is showing. Please don’t name the ocean after yourself. What else… losing the 2020 election. I was at the Reflecting Pool that day — it looked like s---.”
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- Donald Trump Claims Bill Maher 'Likes Me a Lot More Than People Understand' Despite Their Public Feud
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'I Could Not Have Been Treated Better If I Was Russian'
The etiquette appears to have been tip-top, in Maher’s opinion. “I could not have been treated better if I was Russian,” he quipped.
The dinner itself was a head-scratcher, as Trump and Maher have long been at odds. In a September Truth Social post, Trump made his feelings clear.
"Bill Maher’s ratings are so low that it is hard to believe his show can continue,” he ranted. “In many ways it’s SAD because, in actuality, I like him. Republicans should stop using him as a sounding board, however. It makes them look sooo weak and foolish!"
Trump Responded With Truth Social Tirade
After the dinner, Trump softened his tone, exclaiming, “Bill Maher, I tell you what, he likes me a lot more than people understand, and I actually like him.”
The love-fest didn’t last long; two days after the monologue, Trump put him on full blast in his longest Truth Social post ever.
"We have the timestamps. It didn't last four hours, it lasted two hours, maybe less... I learned nothing and felt it was a waste of time," he said, disputing how much time he spent with the TV star.