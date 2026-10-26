Donald Trump Throws Donald Trump Jr. Under the Bus Over Controversial Wedding Plans, Thinks His Son Used 'Poor Judgment': Sources

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'It's Totally Allowed'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. married Bettina Anderson in May.

Trump’s own relationship with Putin is a continual thorn in his side, and his own son being tangled up in Russian finances didn’t help matters. Trump Jr. ultimately paid hundreds of thousands of dollars back to Kremlev, who expressed puzzlement that it was an issue at all. Despite allegedly talking behind his back, Trump defended his son publicly, declaring at the time, "It’s totally allowed, but, as I understand it, he paid them back.” The reveal comes during a time of ongoing tension between the two Trumps, as the president reportedly forbade Trump Jr. from holding a White House wedding.

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'Donald Trump Jr. Isn't Important Enough to the President'

Source: MEGA Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr.'s Bahamas wedding was partially bankrolled by a Russian oligarch.

“Donald Trump Jr. isn’t important enough to the president — not for something on that level,” an inside source dished. When the wedding was moved to the Bahamas, Trump blew off attending himself. “While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," he posted at the time.

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Trump Blew Off Son's Wedding for Golf and NBA Game

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr.'s various engagements have created problems for his father.

However, shortly after the wedding, Trump found time to go golfing and attend an NBA Finals game. This is hardly the first time Trump Jr.’s marriage misadventures have become a headache for his father. Trump Jr. was engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle until breaking it off in 2024. The woman who nearly became Trump’s daughter-in-law became his ambassador to Greece, until she was forced out amid allegations of financial impropriety.

'She Wasn't a Member of My Family'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump denied any relationship with his son's ex-fiancée.