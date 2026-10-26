Donald Trump Throws Donald Trump Jr. Under the Bus Over Controversial Wedding Plans, Thinks His Son Used 'Poor Judgment': Sources
Oct. 26 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has been putting on a good face about his son Donald Trump Jr.’s May wedding to Bettina Anderson, but he’s reportedly fuming behind the scenes.
It came out in September that much of the lavish Bahamas wedding was paid for by Umar Kremlev, a Russian businessman associated with Vladimir Putin. Sources revealed to reporters that the POTUS has been complaining to aides about Trump Jr.’s “poor judgment.”
'It's Totally Allowed'
Trump’s own relationship with Putin is a continual thorn in his side, and his own son being tangled up in Russian finances didn’t help matters. Trump Jr. ultimately paid hundreds of thousands of dollars back to Kremlev, who expressed puzzlement that it was an issue at all.
Despite allegedly talking behind his back, Trump defended his son publicly, declaring at the time, "It’s totally allowed, but, as I understand it, he paid them back.”
The reveal comes during a time of ongoing tension between the two Trumps, as the president reportedly forbade Trump Jr. from holding a White House wedding.
'Donald Trump Jr. Isn't Important Enough to the President'
“Donald Trump Jr. isn’t important enough to the president — not for something on that level,” an inside source dished.
When the wedding was moved to the Bahamas, Trump blew off attending himself.
“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," he posted at the time.
- Donald Trump Jr.'s Bahamas Wedding to Bettina Anderson Largely Funded by Russian Oligarch Umar Kremlev — Who Has Close Ties to Putin: Report
- Hunter Biden Mocks Donald Trump Jr.'s Russian-Funded Wedding, Declares His Own Nuptials 'on the Rooftop of an Apartment' Were 'Much Cooler'
- 'It's All Very Interesting': CNN's Dana Bash Turns Kimberly Guilfoyle Scandal Back on Donald Trump Jr. Over Wedding Funded by Russian Oligarch
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Trump Blew Off Son's Wedding for Golf and NBA Game
However, shortly after the wedding, Trump found time to go golfing and attend an NBA Finals game.
This is hardly the first time Trump Jr.’s marriage misadventures have become a headache for his father. Trump Jr. was engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle until breaking it off in 2024. The woman who nearly became Trump’s daughter-in-law became his ambassador to Greece, until she was forced out amid allegations of financial impropriety.
'She Wasn't a Member of My Family'
Trump disavowed any relationship with her afterward. “No, she wasn’t a member of my family,” he declared. “She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago.”
The behind-the-scenes backstabbing goes both ways, as Trump Jr. is reportedly equally upset at his father’s ill-advised Iran war misadventure.