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Donald Trump Throws Donald Trump Jr. Under the Bus Over Controversial Wedding Plans, Thinks His Son Used 'Poor Judgment': Sources

Image of Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is reportedly angry about the financing behind Donald Trump Jr.'s marriage to Bettina Anderson.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump has been putting on a good face about his son Donald Trump Jr.’s May wedding to Bettina Anderson, but he’s reportedly fuming behind the scenes.

It came out in September that much of the lavish Bahamas wedding was paid for by Umar Kremlev, a Russian businessman associated with Vladimir Putin. Sources revealed to reporters that the POTUS has been complaining to aides about Trump Jr.’s “poor judgment.”

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'It's Totally Allowed'

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Image of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. married Bettina Anderson in May.

Trump’s own relationship with Putin is a continual thorn in his side, and his own son being tangled up in Russian finances didn’t help matters. Trump Jr. ultimately paid hundreds of thousands of dollars back to Kremlev, who expressed puzzlement that it was an issue at all.

Despite allegedly talking behind his back, Trump defended his son publicly, declaring at the time, "It’s totally allowed, but, as I understand it, he paid them back.”

The reveal comes during a time of ongoing tension between the two Trumps, as the president reportedly forbade Trump Jr. from holding a White House wedding.

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'Donald Trump Jr. Isn't Important Enough to the President'

Image of Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr.'s Bahamas wedding was partially bankrolled by a Russian oligarch.

“Donald Trump Jr. isn’t important enough to the president — not for something on that level,” an inside source dished.

When the wedding was moved to the Bahamas, Trump blew off attending himself.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," he posted at the time.

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Trump Blew Off Son's Wedding for Golf and NBA Game

Image of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr.'s various engagements have created problems for his father.

However, shortly after the wedding, Trump found time to go golfing and attend an NBA Finals game.

This is hardly the first time Trump Jr.’s marriage misadventures have become a headache for his father. Trump Jr. was engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle until breaking it off in 2024. The woman who nearly became Trump’s daughter-in-law became his ambassador to Greece, until she was forced out amid allegations of financial impropriety.

'She Wasn't a Member of My Family'

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump denied any relationship with his son's ex-fiancée.

Trump disavowed any relationship with her afterward. “No, she wasn’t a member of my family,” he declared. “She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago.”

The behind-the-scenes backstabbing goes both ways, as Trump Jr. is reportedly equally upset at his father’s ill-advised Iran war misadventure.

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