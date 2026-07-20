Bill Maher Hints He Might Back J.D. Vance in 2028 Presidential Election While Bashing 'Nutty' Progressive Democrats
July 20 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
Bill Maher suggested he could support Vice President J.D. Vance in the 2028 presidential election if Democrats nominate a candidate from the party's progressive wing.
During an interview, the comedian didn't hold back as he criticized what he described as the increasingly "nutty" direction of some Democrats.
Bill Maher Says His Vote Is 'in Play'
Appearing on ABC's This Week with Jonathan Karl, Maher revealed he isn't committed to supporting the Democratic nominee in 2028, arguing that his decision will depend on who ultimately ends up on the ballot.
"This wing of the party, this new wing with all the energy... It's just a level of nutty that I'm so glad that whenever it was I was like no, I'm not going along because this is where it ends," Maher said.
He added that because President Donald Trump is constitutionally barred from seeking another term, his vote is "in play."
"I'm not living in communist America," Maher remarked.
When Karl asked whether he could vote for Vance over a progressive Democrat, Maher answered simply: "Yes."
Advice for J.D. Vance
Although Maher acknowledged he could envision supporting Vance, he also said the vice president would need to move away from rhetoric surrounding the 2020 election if he hopes to win over moderate voters.
"This stuff that's going on now, as I said to the vice president, this s--- has to stop," Maher said, referring to election-related conspiracy theories.
Even so, the HBO host stressed that he hasn't abandoned the Democratic Party altogether and believes there are younger Democrats with the potential to mount competitive presidential campaigns.
"I hope we can have an eight-person presidency next time because I can't pick between this crop of geniuses," Maher joked before adding more seriously, "No, there's some very talented people."
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Comedian Calls Democrats 'Cowardly'
Maher also criticized Democratic lawmakers for largely avoiding appearances on his HBO program, despite the fact that he has consistently voted for Democratic candidates.
"The Democrats don't come on [my show], and yet they got my vote. It's just odd, isn't it?" he said.
He went on to describe the party as "cowardly," suggesting many Democrats are unwilling to engage with viewpoints that challenge their own.
Bill Maher Recently Doubled Down on His Donald Trump Dinner Remarks
Maher has also continued to defend his controversial White House dinner with Trump, maintaining that the president acts much differently in private than he does in front of cameras.
During an appearance on NPR's Newsmakers, host Steve Inskeep asked whether Maher's opinion of Trump had changed since their widely discussed meeting. Maher said it hadn't.
"Absolutely so much more self-aware, not belligerent. And by the way, everybody who meets him says the same thing," he said.
When Inskeep wondered why Trump projects a far more combative public image, Maher suggested the president has little filter.
"Well, he is a crazy person in the extent that he definitely has a form of Tourette syndrome. He just blurts out whatever is on his mind often," Maher said. "It's funny, he's both, at the same time, the most full of s--- person and also the most honest."