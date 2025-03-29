Bill Maher Loses It on 'A—----' Fan Who Crashed His Monologue: 'Rude!'
Comedian and political commentator, Bill Maher, tore a fan apart on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, March 28.
Maher began the show with a monologue about the Signalgate scandal that erupted in the media over the last two weeks.
“So the entire national security team, I'm talking about the Secretary of Defense, the Vice President, the head of the CIA, Department of Homeland Security. All these people are on this. Nine people on a crowd, group chat, on Signal, which is safer than a normal — you know,” Maher quipped.
As the show’s host attempted to continue his point, an audience member took their phone out to snap pictures and record Maher as he spoke, leading him to rip them to shreds.
“What are you, taking a f——— picture? No taking pictures during the monologue, a———!” Maher exclaimed. “Could you take this guy's phone away and throw him out? No, you don't have to throw him out. F——— rude as s—-, that guy! Anyway, so he's on Signal, this guy, by the way,” he said.
As the audience erupted in laughter and loud cheers, Maher continued: “I hate it when even your fans are a———-, you know? Anyway.”
Before being rudely interrupted, Maher’s comments about Signalgate were just a few of the many responses from United States citizens.
Signalgate, a term used to describe the leak of a group chat between the Trump administration from earlier this March, has been coined as the official first scandal of President Donald Trump’s second presidency.
“Anyone who was in that chat is unworthy of a security clearance and should be fired immediately… Screenshots live forever,” wrote one on X.
“The problem with Signalgate goes beyond the obvious incompetence. It’s that this administration can never own up to its mistakes,” wrote another.
While the scandal is far from resolved, Maher is due to join Trump at the White House for dinner. The meeting was planned by dedicated Republican and Trump supporter Kid Rock.
Notably, Trump filed a lawsuit against Maher in 2013 for the comedian’s ongoing jokes about him. The claim was later dropped. However, their relationship remains strained.
“Let’s talk to each other face to face. Let’s stop shouting from 3,000 miles away,” Maher said on his “Club Random” podcast about joining Trump. “If they expect me to be leaving in a MAGA hat, they’re going to be very disappointed. But I know they don’t.”