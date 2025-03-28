Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump as President 'Shoos Away' His Administration's Yemen Text Group Chat Scandal: 'No Big Deal'
Donald Trump and his administration have made late-night monologue scripts come easily ever since the president started his second term.
During the Thursday, March 27, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel made a mockery of Trump and his cabinet members as they've attempted to minimize the severity of a situation involving The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, being added into a group chat discussing the United States' war plans in Yemen.
"President Trump hasn’t fired anyone, he hasn’t disciplined anyone. In fact, he’s calling it a witch hunt," Kimmel said of Trump not punishing National Security Adviser Mike Waltz for including Goldberg in the Signal messenger conversation, as the comedian referred to the scandal as "Signalgate."
Kimmel continued: "First, he blamed it on the reporter, and when that didn’t work, he blamed it on the app itself."
The late night show then played a clip of Trump claiming, "Signal could be a defective platform, and we’re gonna have to find that out."
"Right, maybe one of the wires came loose and the gasket got cracked," Kimmel snubbed. "Blaming Signal for this is like blaming Tinder for when you get caught cheating on your wife."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The television personality additionally called out conservative-leaning networks like Fox News and Newsmax for appearing to downplay the ordeal.
"It is a perfect storm of incompetence, inexperience, dishonesty, and hypocrisy from the same people who spent the last 12 years screaming about Hillary [Clinton]’s e-mails and Hunter [Biden]’s laptop," Kimmel declared.
"What do you do in a situation like this? I’ll tell you what you do. You rely on your friends in the real news media to call it no big deal and shoo it away," he shaded of Trump before showing various videos of Republican figureheads making excuses for Waltz's mistake and calling it a "non-story."
"If this is a non-story, why are you all still covering this story?" he questioned. "We got a new chapter to this story this morning."
"A German newspaper, Der Spiegel, was able to find personal email addresses, phone numbers, and passwords, some of which seem to be still in use for Mike Waltz, Tulsi Gabbard, and Pete Hegseth," Kimmel explained before calling out how Waltz' Venmo friends list was available to the public. (Hegseth's Venmo information was also accessible publicly.)
Kimmel added: "He shares his name, there’s a picture of him, and all of his contacts up on Venmo. Even Matt Gaetz was like, 'How could you be so careless?'"