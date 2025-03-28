Bill Maher Compares His Upcoming Dinner With Donald Trump to Richard Nixon's 1972 Trip to China: 'I'm Not Going to Be Healing America'

"I have the credentials. There was nobody who was harder on Trump or more prescient about the fact that he wasn’t going to leave office voluntarily than I was," the HBO host continued. "I feel like I have the credentials. But they also respect me because I’m honest about the woke train to crazy town. And I don’t shrink from that. And I’ve also lost a lot of fans for that."

"The woke people have left the building, and I’m willing to make that sacrifice. But it does give you a certain credibility. So I just think to meet somebody, first of all, it’s an honor to be invited to the White House," Maher told Cuomo.

The NewsNation host praised Maher for accepting the dinner.

"It will probably accomplish very little," Maher admitted. "But you gotta try, man, you gotta try."

"I love it," Cuomo responded.