Bill Maher's 'Mind Was Blown' After Dinner With Donald Trump, Raves Fellow Guest Kid Rock: 'It Could Not Have Been Any Better'
Bill Maher's dinner with Donald Trump "could not have been any better," fellow diner Kid Rock revealed.
One day after the meeting at the White House, which UFC CEO Dana White was also present for, the musician appeared on the Tuesday, April 1, edition of Fox & Friends to rave over the unexpected get-together.
"Everyone was so surprised, so pleasant," the "Cowboy" singer admitted. "Me and Dana said there has never been anyone whoever met the president who has walked away without saying ‘Wow, what a great guy.’ [He’s] so funny and engaging and so smart."
"Bill even said to me after... he goes ‘Wow, that was...’ Everybody’s mind was blown, even the president’s," Kid Rock insisted.
"We talked about things we had in common: ending wokeness, securing the border," the singer continued. "The president asked him what he thought about policy, going on with Iran and Israel, among other topics. It blew my mind."
"Nothing happens if people don’t break bread together and meet face-to-face. I was like, ‘How about this? President Trump extending this olive branch…’" added the singer, who was the one to facilitate the meeting.
The performer also praised Trump for giving Maher a tour of the White House, as the comedian had never been before despite being a big donor to past presidents like Barack Obama.
As OK! reported, Kid Rock explained why he wanted the two men to meet in-person despite Maher having been very critical of Trump's decisions in office.
"Let’s start at the top with two very public figures, him, television comedian, you, president of the free world, and we can just break bread, have some laughs, take a picture and be like, hey, you know, we don’t agree on everything, but we got along," the vocalist said in an interview. "Does that start to send a message to people, or do they just think I’m an idiot?"
Prior to the meal, Maher expressed his reasoning as to why he accepted the invitation.
"Maybe this is a beginning to heal America. Now, I don’t have some sort of complex where I think I can heal America, I can’t. Okay, let’s get that clear. I’m not going to be healing America," he shared on Chris Cuomo's NewsNation program.
"I have the credentials. There was nobody who was harder on Trump or more prescient about the fact that he wasn’t going to leave office voluntarily than I was," the HBO star continued. "I feel like I have the credentials. But they also respect me because I’m honest about the woke train to crazy town. And I don’t shrink from that. And I’ve also lost a lot of fans for that."
Maher also acknowledged the dinner will probably "accomplish very little."