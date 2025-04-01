Politics Bill Maher's 'Mind Was Blown' After Dinner With Donald Trump, Raves Fellow Guest Kid Rock: 'It Could Not Have Been Any Better' Source: @realtimewithbillmaher/youtube;MEGA Bill Maher, Dana White and Kid Rock had dinner with Donald Trump at the White House.

Bill Maher's dinner with Donald Trump "could not have been any better," fellow diner Kid Rock revealed. One day after the meeting at the White House, which UFC CEO Dana White was also present for, the musician appeared on the Tuesday, April 1, edition of Fox & Friends to rave over the unexpected get-together.

Source: @foxandfriends/x Kid Rock revealed Bill Maher's dinner with Donald Trump 'could not have been any better.'

"Everyone was so surprised, so pleasant," the "Cowboy" singer admitted. "Me and Dana said there has never been anyone whoever met the president who has walked away without saying ‘Wow, what a great guy.’ [He’s] so funny and engaging and so smart." "Bill even said to me after... he goes ‘Wow, that was...’ Everybody’s mind was blown, even the president’s," Kid Rock insisted.

Source: mega The men discussed common topics such as 'ending wokeness and securing the border,' the singer shared.

"We talked about things we had in common: ending wokeness, securing the border," the singer continued. "The president asked him what he thought about policy, going on with Iran and Israel, among other topics. It blew my mind." "Nothing happens if people don’t break bread together and meet face-to-face. I was like, ‘How about this? President Trump extending this olive branch…’" added the singer, who was the one to facilitate the meeting.

BREAKING BREAD: @KidRock arranges Bill Maher’s meeting with President Trump at the White House. pic.twitter.com/fsQI7qIhE6 — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) April 1, 2025

The performer also praised Trump for giving Maher a tour of the White House, as the comedian had never been before despite being a big donor to past presidents like Barack Obama.

Source: mega Kid Rock was the one who facilitated the meeting.

As OK! reported, Kid Rock explained why he wanted the two men to meet in-person despite Maher having been very critical of Trump's decisions in office. "Let’s start at the top with two very public figures, him, television comedian, you, president of the free world, and we can just break bread, have some laughs, take a picture and be like, hey, you know, we don’t agree on everything, but we got along," the vocalist said in an interview. "Does that start to send a message to people, or do they just think I’m an idiot?"

Source: mega Before the gathering, Bill Maher admitted the dinner will likely 'accomplish very little.'

Prior to the meal, Maher expressed his reasoning as to why he accepted the invitation. "Maybe this is a beginning to heal America. Now, I don’t have some sort of complex where I think I can heal America, I can’t. Okay, let’s get that clear. I’m not going to be healing America," he shared on Chris Cuomo's NewsNation program.