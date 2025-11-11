or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bill Maher
OK LogoNEWS

Bill Maher Used to Pleasure Himself Backstage Before Filming His Talk Show 'Politically Incorrect'

photo of bill maher
Source: Club Random Podcast/Youtube

Bill Maher confirmed a NSFW rumor during his podcast on Monday, November 10.

Nov. 10 2025, Published 7:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher confirmed he used to m-------- before taping his late-night talk show Politically Incorrect.

Chatting with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, on the Monday, November 10, episode of his "Club Random" podcast, Maher told the former Curb Your Enthusiasm star that rumors about him pleasuring himself in his dressing room were indeed true.

Calling out Entertainment Weekly, he said the news outlet printed an article about his NSFW pre-show ritual at some point during the show's run between 1993 and 2002.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Bill Maher used to j--- o-- before taping his show, 'Politically Incorrect.'
Source: mega

Bill Maher used to j--- o-- before taping his show, 'Politically Incorrect.'

"They said that I m---------- before the show in the dressing room," he recalled.

Laughing, Hines exclaimed, "How would they know this?!" as Maher confessed: "Because I did."

"One time I forgot to remove the Jergens from the toilet area," the comedian said, to which she replied, "So you did it in the bathroom...that's reasonable."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Bill Maher admitted his love interests are typically younger.
Source: mega

Bill Maher admitted his love interests are typically younger.

The Real Time host, 69, explained that it was common for him to go out drinking on work nights and he wouldn't get enough sleep.

"Here’s the thing. This is the 90s. I mean, we taped every day, or three days a week. You know, it was an everyday show," Maher noted. "I was just like a wild person then, and I would be out at night."

"I could always get a nap if I j----- o-- first," he declared, insisting it didn't happen "often."

If Hines was put off by the anecdote, she didn't appear to be.

MORE ON:
Bill Maher

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher Was Recently Seen With Al Pacino's Ex

image of Noor Alfallah and Bill Maaher were seen leaving a party together on October 31.
Source: mega

Noor Alfallah and Bill Maaher were seen leaving a party together on October 31.

Maher's shocking confession comes just weeks after he was photographed leaving a Halloween party with Al Pacino's baby mama Noor Alfallah in West Hollywood on October 31, leading to rumors the two were dating.

Alfallah, 31, shut down the rumors herself, however, telling TMZ she and the political commentator are just friends.

"Bill's my friend, just my friend," she told the outlet. "He’s great, though, but we’re just friends."

Bill Maher Admitted His Dating Choices Aren't 'Age-Appropriate'

image of Bill Maher revealed last year that he is 'not looking' for a girlfriend.
Source: mega

Bill Maher revealed last year that he is 'not looking' for a girlfriend.

Last October, Maher told "The Skinny Confidential's Him and Her" podcast hosts Michael Bosstick and Lauryn Evarts Bosstick, "I would never have imagined that at this age, anyone – and again, like I'll say this just generally – my dating is not age-appropriate."

When Michael inquired if Bill's love interests were "perceived in an unorthodox context, younger than what you should be dating," he replied, "Not just perceived, they literally are."

Bill also shared that he's "not looking" and that he thinks some women are interested in him because of his "unavailability."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.