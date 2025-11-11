Bill Maher Used to Pleasure Himself Backstage Before Filming His Talk Show 'Politically Incorrect'

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher confirmed he used to m-------- before taping his late-night talk show Politically Incorrect. Chatting with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, on the Monday, November 10, episode of his "Club Random" podcast, Maher told the former Curb Your Enthusiasm star that rumors about him pleasuring himself in his dressing room were indeed true. Calling out Entertainment Weekly, he said the news outlet printed an article about his NSFW pre-show ritual at some point during the show's run between 1993 and 2002.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Bill Maher used to j--- o-- before taping his show, 'Politically Incorrect.'

"They said that I m---------- before the show in the dressing room," he recalled. Laughing, Hines exclaimed, "How would they know this?!" as Maher confessed: "Because I did." "One time I forgot to remove the Jergens from the toilet area," the comedian said, to which she replied, "So you did it in the bathroom...that's reasonable."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Bill Maher admitted his love interests are typically younger.

The Real Time host, 69, explained that it was common for him to go out drinking on work nights and he wouldn't get enough sleep. "Here’s the thing. This is the 90s. I mean, we taped every day, or three days a week. You know, it was an everyday show," Maher noted. "I was just like a wild person then, and I would be out at night." "I could always get a nap if I j----- o-- first," he declared, insisting it didn't happen "often." If Hines was put off by the anecdote, she didn't appear to be.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher Was Recently Seen With Al Pacino's Ex

Source: mega Noor Alfallah and Bill Maaher were seen leaving a party together on October 31.

Maher's shocking confession comes just weeks after he was photographed leaving a Halloween party with Al Pacino's baby mama Noor Alfallah in West Hollywood on October 31, leading to rumors the two were dating. Alfallah, 31, shut down the rumors herself, however, telling TMZ she and the political commentator are just friends. "Bill's my friend, just my friend," she told the outlet. "He’s great, though, but we’re just friends."

Bill Maher Admitted His Dating Choices Aren't 'Age-Appropriate'

Source: mega Bill Maher revealed last year that he is 'not looking' for a girlfriend.