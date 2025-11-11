Bill Maher Used to Pleasure Himself Backstage Before Filming His Talk Show 'Politically Incorrect'
Nov. 10 2025, Published 7:21 p.m. ET
Bill Maher confirmed he used to m-------- before taping his late-night talk show Politically Incorrect.
Chatting with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, on the Monday, November 10, episode of his "Club Random" podcast, Maher told the former Curb Your Enthusiasm star that rumors about him pleasuring himself in his dressing room were indeed true.
Calling out Entertainment Weekly, he said the news outlet printed an article about his NSFW pre-show ritual at some point during the show's run between 1993 and 2002.
"They said that I m---------- before the show in the dressing room," he recalled.
Laughing, Hines exclaimed, "How would they know this?!" as Maher confessed: "Because I did."
"One time I forgot to remove the Jergens from the toilet area," the comedian said, to which she replied, "So you did it in the bathroom...that's reasonable."
The Real Time host, 69, explained that it was common for him to go out drinking on work nights and he wouldn't get enough sleep.
"Here’s the thing. This is the 90s. I mean, we taped every day, or three days a week. You know, it was an everyday show," Maher noted. "I was just like a wild person then, and I would be out at night."
"I could always get a nap if I j----- o-- first," he declared, insisting it didn't happen "often."
If Hines was put off by the anecdote, she didn't appear to be.
- Bill Maher Claims He Doesn't Know How Late-Night Talk Shows Have 'Survived': 'They Say Exactly What a Liberal Audience Wants Them to'
- Kelly Ripa Savagely Exposes Andy Cohen After He Sent Her a 'Completely Erect' NSFW Photo From Potential Suitor
- Kelly Ripa Hilariously Mistakes Jimmy Fallon for His Daughter Winnie, 12, on 'Live': 'Look at Her Go!'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bill Maher Was Recently Seen With Al Pacino's Ex
Maher's shocking confession comes just weeks after he was photographed leaving a Halloween party with Al Pacino's baby mama Noor Alfallah in West Hollywood on October 31, leading to rumors the two were dating.
Alfallah, 31, shut down the rumors herself, however, telling TMZ she and the political commentator are just friends.
"Bill's my friend, just my friend," she told the outlet. "He’s great, though, but we’re just friends."
Bill Maher Admitted His Dating Choices Aren't 'Age-Appropriate'
Last October, Maher told "The Skinny Confidential's Him and Her" podcast hosts Michael Bosstick and Lauryn Evarts Bosstick, "I would never have imagined that at this age, anyone – and again, like I'll say this just generally – my dating is not age-appropriate."
When Michael inquired if Bill's love interests were "perceived in an unorthodox context, younger than what you should be dating," he replied, "Not just perceived, they literally are."
Bill also shared that he's "not looking" and that he thinks some women are interested in him because of his "unavailability."