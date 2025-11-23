or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Bill Maher
OK LogoPolitics

Bill Maher Slams Jimmy Kimmel's 'Lost' Wife for Issuing 'Ultimatum' to Family Who Voted for Donald Trump

image of Bill Maher took a shot at Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, for her political views.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher slammed Molly McNearney on a recent episode of his political talk show, calling her 'lost' for issuing the 'ultimatum' to her family.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 23 2025, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher blasted Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, after she recently commented on distancing herself from some of her family members after they decided to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

The Real Time host, 69, slammed the TV writer, 47, on the November 21 episode of his political talk show, calling her "lost" for issuing the "ultimatum" to her family.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher Criticized Molly McNearney's Comments

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Bill Maher slammed Jimmy Kimmel's wife for her views.
Source: @realtime/YouTube

Bill Maher slammed Jimmy Kimmel's wife for her views.

"[McNearney] went public on this topic recently, so I feel it's fair to comment, respectfully, in public. She says she's lost relationships with relatives because she wrote them an email before the election with ten reasons why they shouldn't vote for Trump, and some still didn't obey, so you know," Maher said while making a neck slicing motion with his hand.

"Ten reasons? I can think of 100. But I would never present it to someone as an ultimatum," the comedian added. "Ultimatums don't make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Bill Maher said that people such as Molly McNearney are the reason why Kamala Harris lost the election.
Source: @realtime/YouTube

Bill Maher said that people such as Molly McNearney are the reason why Kamala Harris lost the election.

Maher then noted how one's "values" became synonymous with "I’m the only one with a moral compass."

The satirist also stated that people such as McNearney are one of the reasons that former Vice President Kamala Harris lost last year's election.

"Write a top ten list to yourself where you try to imagine ten reasons why 77 million Americans didn't want to trust you with taking power, and I say that as someone who votes Democratic. As I like to remind my very pure friends, we voted for the same person. You're just why she lost," Maher explained.

MORE ON:
Bill Maher

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Molly McNearney Says She 'Lost Relationships' With Some Family Due to Their Voting Choices

image of Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney recently appeared on the 'We Can Do Hard Things' podcast.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney recently appeared on the 'We Can Do Hard Things' podcast.

Earlier this month, McNearney and Kimmel, 57, stopped by the "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast where they discussed their beef with Trump, 79, and the Jimmy Kimmel Live! producer's conservative Missouri roots.

McNearney told the hosts she emailed her relatives a note of "ten reasons not to vote for [Trump]," and said she "lost relationships with people in my family because of it.”

image of Jimmy Kimmel's wife cut off several family members who voted for Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel's wife cut off several family members who voted for Donald Trump.

“It hurts me so much because of the personal relationship I now have where my husband is out there fighting this man," she went on.

“And to me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family,” McNearney said. "I personalize everything now. When I see these terrible stories every day, I'm immediately mad at certain aunts, uncles, cousins who put him in power. And it's really hard."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.