Bill Maher Slams Jimmy Kimmel's 'Lost' Wife for Issuing 'Ultimatum' to Family Who Voted for Donald Trump

Bill Maher Criticized Molly McNearney's Comments

Source: @realtime/YouTube Bill Maher slammed Jimmy Kimmel's wife for her views.

"[McNearney] went public on this topic recently, so I feel it's fair to comment, respectfully, in public. She says she's lost relationships with relatives because she wrote them an email before the election with ten reasons why they shouldn't vote for Trump, and some still didn't obey, so you know," Maher said while making a neck slicing motion with his hand. "Ten reasons? I can think of 100. But I would never present it to someone as an ultimatum," the comedian added. "Ultimatums don't make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you."

Source: @realtime/YouTube Bill Maher said that people such as Molly McNearney are the reason why Kamala Harris lost the election.

Maher then noted how one's "values" became synonymous with "I’m the only one with a moral compass." The satirist also stated that people such as McNearney are one of the reasons that former Vice President Kamala Harris lost last year's election. "Write a top ten list to yourself where you try to imagine ten reasons why 77 million Americans didn't want to trust you with taking power, and I say that as someone who votes Democratic. As I like to remind my very pure friends, we voted for the same person. You're just why she lost," Maher explained.

Molly McNearney Says She 'Lost Relationships' With Some Family Due to Their Voting Choices

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney recently appeared on the 'We Can Do Hard Things' podcast.

Earlier this month, McNearney and Kimmel, 57, stopped by the "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast where they discussed their beef with Trump, 79, and the Jimmy Kimmel Live! producer's conservative Missouri roots. McNearney told the hosts she emailed her relatives a note of "ten reasons not to vote for [Trump]," and said she "lost relationships with people in my family because of it.”

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel's wife cut off several family members who voted for Donald Trump.