Bill Maher Slams Jimmy Kimmel's 'Lost' Wife for Issuing 'Ultimatum' to Family Who Voted for Donald Trump
Nov. 23 2025, Published 11:16 a.m. ET
Bill Maher blasted Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, after she recently commented on distancing herself from some of her family members after they decided to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
The Real Time host, 69, slammed the TV writer, 47, on the November 21 episode of his political talk show, calling her "lost" for issuing the "ultimatum" to her family.
Bill Maher Criticized Molly McNearney's Comments
"[McNearney] went public on this topic recently, so I feel it's fair to comment, respectfully, in public. She says she's lost relationships with relatives because she wrote them an email before the election with ten reasons why they shouldn't vote for Trump, and some still didn't obey, so you know," Maher said while making a neck slicing motion with his hand.
"Ten reasons? I can think of 100. But I would never present it to someone as an ultimatum," the comedian added. "Ultimatums don't make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you."
Maher then noted how one's "values" became synonymous with "I’m the only one with a moral compass."
The satirist also stated that people such as McNearney are one of the reasons that former Vice President Kamala Harris lost last year's election.
"Write a top ten list to yourself where you try to imagine ten reasons why 77 million Americans didn't want to trust you with taking power, and I say that as someone who votes Democratic. As I like to remind my very pure friends, we voted for the same person. You're just why she lost," Maher explained.
Molly McNearney Says She 'Lost Relationships' With Some Family Due to Their Voting Choices
Earlier this month, McNearney and Kimmel, 57, stopped by the "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast where they discussed their beef with Trump, 79, and the Jimmy Kimmel Live! producer's conservative Missouri roots.
McNearney told the hosts she emailed her relatives a note of "ten reasons not to vote for [Trump]," and said she "lost relationships with people in my family because of it.”
“It hurts me so much because of the personal relationship I now have where my husband is out there fighting this man," she went on.
“And to me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family,” McNearney said. "I personalize everything now. When I see these terrible stories every day, I'm immediately mad at certain aunts, uncles, cousins who put him in power. And it's really hard."