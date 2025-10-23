or
Kamala Harris 'Lost the Plot' in 2024 Election When She Labeled Donald Trump a 'Fascist,' Snubs Democratic Senator

Split photo of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Kamala Harris was dissed for using 'extreme' rhetoric.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2025, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

Democratic Senator John Fetterman shaded Kamala Harris while appearing on the Wednesday, October 22, episode of Hannity.

Fetterman's interview was mostly focused on his disapproval of the ongoing government shutdown, but he also expressed his issues with either party using "extreme" rhetoric.

Senator John Fetterman Shades Kamala Harris

Photo of John Fetterman shaded Kamala harris for using 'extreme rhetoric' against Donald Trump.
Source: @foxnews/youtube

John Fetterman shaded Kamala harris for using 'extreme rhetoric' against Donald Trump.

In particular, he questioned why Harris once dubbed Donald Trump "a fascist," as he believes her strong words further alienated her from some voters.

"What is going on? Why have they chosen that path when it did not succeed the first time?" he pondered of why Democrats made it a point to diss Trump. "I don’t know why, and I have always refused to say that. When Vice President Harris referred to President Trump as a 'fascist,' I knew absolutely we lost the plot at that point."

Photo of Harris called Donald Trump a 'fascist' during the 2024 presidential election.
Source: mega

Harris called Donald Trump a 'fascist' during the 2024 presidential election.

"If you call the president or someone like a fascist, you are effectively calling the people who are going to vote for him [the same thing] and then they must be fascist too… or they support fascism and those things. And that is just not true," the politician insisted.

"I happen to know and love a lot of people that voted for the president and they are not fascist, they are not Nazis, they’re not trying to destroy the Constitution and all those things. They just happen to have different priorities and they love our country in the same ways that Democrats do as well," he explained.

Photo of Fetterman said he'll never use 'extreme' rhetoric even if that's 'what's required to win.'
Source: mega

Fetterman said he'll never use 'extreme' rhetoric even if that's 'what's required to win.'

"I refuse to be a part of it and comparing people to Hitler and those things. If that's what's required to win, then I refuse to," he noted.

"I refuse to call my fellow citizens fascists or Nazis or those things," Fetterman continued. "If somebody wants to primary me or the party wants to vote me out, I'm going to go down being honest and telling you that this is wrong."

Harris Dubs Trump 'a Tyrant'

Photo of The White House condemned Harris when she referred to the president as a 'tyrant.'
Source: mega

The White House condemned Harris when she referred to the president as a 'tyrant.'

Harris has continued to diss the POTUS after losing the election.

"Right now we are dealing with, as I called him at my speech on the Ellipse, a tyrant," the former VP expressed in September. "We used to compare the strength of our democracy to communist dictators. That’s what we’re dealing with right now in Donald Trump. And these titans of industry are not speaking up."

The White House slammed her comments, writing on social media, "SICK: Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris is inciting violence on MSDNC, calling the duly elected President of the United States — who escaped two assassination attempts — a 'tyrant.'"

