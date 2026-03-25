Politics Bill Maher's Feud With Donald Trump Explodes as Kennedy Center Controversy Turns Comedy Honor Into Political Flashpoint Source: MEGA Bill Maher faced controversy after reports linked him to the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. OK! Staff March 25 2026, Published 7:21 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bill Maher’s long-running feud with President Donald Trump has taken a new turn, pulling one of comedy’s most prestigious honors into the spotlight. Reports surfaced that the Real Time host had been selected to receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, an award previously given to icons like Jon Stewart, David Letterman and Dave Chappelle, but the White House quickly shut down the claim.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump’s team denied claims that Bill Maher secured the comedy honor.

“This is fake news. Bill Maher will NOT be getting this award,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, as officials pushed back forcefully against reports that Maher had been chosen. Subsequent reporting suggested Maher may have been offered the prize before the decision was reversed following White House intervention.

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A Comedy Award Becomes Political Theater

Source: MEGA The Kennedy Center became the center of another political dispute.

The controversy has unfolded against the backdrop of Trump’s sweeping overhaul of the Kennedy Center, where he has replaced leadership and installed himself as chair. “When cultural institutions like the Kennedy Center become political flashpoints, it’s usually a sign that we’re no longer treating culture as separate from politics, but as an extension of it,” said psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert, author of the forthcoming book Therapy Nation. “Awards that were once about artistic recognition now carry symbolic weight in a much larger ideological battle,” he said. “By responding on-air, they turn what might have been a niche dispute into a broader cultural moment."

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Inside Bill Maher and Donald Trump’s Ongoing Feud

Source: MEGA Bill Maher revived his and Donald Trump's feud after remarks about a White House dinner resurfaced.

The latest clash builds on years of public sparring between Maher and Trump. Their tensions escalated after a White House dinner last year that Trump later called a “waste of time,” describing Maher as “very boring” and a “highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT.” Maher fired back on his HBO show, comparing the dinner to a bad date. “I know how women feel now — a guy buys you dinner and then expects you to put out,” he joked. More recently, Maher has framed his criticism as part of a broader democratic right to challenge leadership. “I always want the American president to succeed… but there’s lots of stuff you do that is not my idea of success, and I have every right to say so in a democracy,” he said.

Who Controls Cultural Legitimacy?

Source: MEGA Debates continue over who shapes cultural legitimacy in institutions.