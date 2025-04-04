Bill Murray Berates Fan Who Went Up to Him at NYC Movie Theater: 'Attack Me Again and I'll Step on Your Foot'
Bill Murray let a fan have it at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 movie theater in New York City on March 27.
In a clip shared to TikTok that has now gone viral, Murray is seen lambasting an unidentified fan, going as far as to put his finger in his face.
“Stop it,” the Ghostbusters actor told the fan who got too close to him. “You attack me like that again, I’ll step on your foot. Don’t do it. That’s a physical assault you just made. Don’t do it again. Don’t do it again. You’re not big enough to do that.”
The fan apologized in the middle of the clip, but the clearly agitated Murray was not having it.
When sharing the clip, X account @horrormeuseum wrote, “We know several people who have worked with Bill Murray and have known him for decades. If you are nice and polite, and it's under the right circumstances, he is the funniest, kindest, sweetest person. If you are stalking or annoying him, you're screwed.”
Many commenters on X were supportive of Murray’s actions, with one writing, “Celebs are people too. Treat them with respect and don’t bother them too much. If they want to stick around, then hey, that’s great for you. Paparazzi objectify them and I don’t blame celebs for getting mad or doing goofy things. Bill handled this situation well, imo.”
Murray had some critics, though, with one noting, “You got your foot nudged in a crowd and called it assault? Be serious,” while another called Murray a “privileged old actor” who thinks he’s “entitled to do or say anything.”
Murray has been under fire online since forcibly kissing costar Naomi Watts on the March 31 episode of Watch What Happens Live. When a caller phoned in to ask Watts what her best onscreen kiss was, Murray leaned over, pulled her head back and planted a wet, juicy one on her lips before she could even answer. After the smooch, he gave a thumbs-up to the camera.
People were unforgiving on X, with one person calling the move “horrifying” and “disrespectful.”
“Bill Murray‘s appearance on WWHL tonight was... something,” another user wrote. “Between calling Naomi Watts a little girl to grabbing & kissing her without notice. I’ve been a fan as long as I can remember but it was rough to watch.”