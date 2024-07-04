Hollywood Nightmare: 12 of the Most Difficult Actors to Work With From Bill Murray to Russell Crowe

Alec Baldwin has been the center of criticism due to different issues, including racism, antisemitic remarks, assaults and the Rust incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

But Mike Roe's book The 30 Rock Book: Inside the Iconic Show, from Blerg to EGOT claimed one of the worst issues people experienced while working with Baldwin.

“According to Abel, Alec turned to [director Adam Bernstein] and said that if he did that one more time, he was going to assault him. And he didn’t say it with a smile on his face,” Roe wrote, citing Doug Abel, who worked on the set of 30 Rock as an editor.

The director only directed the first six episodes of the sitcom.

Meanwhile, New Mexico prosecutors said in their 316-page filing that Baldwin was a "demanding actor and producer" of Rust, alleging he showed "bullyish behavior on set" and changed his story to blame others.

"Every time Mr. Baldwin spoke, a different version of events emerged from his mouth and his later statements contradicted his previous statements," the prosecutors wrote.