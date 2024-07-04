Hollywood Nightmare: 12 of the Most Difficult Actors to Work With From Bill Murray to Russell Crowe
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin has been the center of criticism due to different issues, including racism, antisemitic remarks, assaults and the Rust incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
But Mike Roe's book The 30 Rock Book: Inside the Iconic Show, from Blerg to EGOT claimed one of the worst issues people experienced while working with Baldwin.
“According to Abel, Alec turned to [director Adam Bernstein] and said that if he did that one more time, he was going to assault him. And he didn’t say it with a smile on his face,” Roe wrote, citing Doug Abel, who worked on the set of 30 Rock as an editor.
The director only directed the first six episodes of the sitcom.
Meanwhile, New Mexico prosecutors said in their 316-page filing that Baldwin was a "demanding actor and producer" of Rust, alleging he showed "bullyish behavior on set" and changed his story to blame others.
"Every time Mr. Baldwin spoke, a different version of events emerged from his mouth and his later statements contradicted his previous statements," the prosecutors wrote.
Bill Murray
Bill Murray has established a reputation as being difficult to work with.
His What About Bob costar Richard Dreyfuss opened up about his experience sharing the set with Murray in the 1991 project.
"He was an Irish drunken bully, is what he was," said Dreyfuss. “He put his face next to me, nose-to-nose and he screamed at the top of his lungs, 'Everyone hates you! You are tolerated!'"
Murray also made headlines when he and Lucy Liu feuded on the set of Charlie's Angels. At the time, he reportedly told her she should not be there as she "could not act."
His issues did not stop there. In 2022, a complaint against the Ghostbusters actor claimed that he exhibited inappropriate behavior on the set of Being Mortal.
"He was very hands-on touchy, not in any personal areas, but put an arm around a woman, touched her hair, pulled her ponytail — but always in a comedic way," a source spilled to The Post via Page Six. "It is a fine line and everybody loves Bill, but while his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line."
Murray later spoke in an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick to address the allegations.
"We are both professionals, we like each others’ work, we like each other, I think," he told Quick. "If we can’t really get along and trust each other there’s no point in going further, working together or making the movie as well."
Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen fell from grace due to his bizarre behavior on and off sets.
The Two and a Half Men alum, who revealed he was HIV positive, was reportedly not easy to work with. One of his costars Jon Cryer recalled how things were great at first until things changed amid Sheen's struggles with sobriety.
In Cryer's memoir So That Happened, he recalled how Sheen looked "gaunt, pale, sallow, even sweaty occasionally" and that "his timing started to go off, too."
Edward Norton
Fans remember Edward Norton as the Incredible Hulk before Mark Ruffalo joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though he scored different accolades, the spotlight got dimmer on him due to his behavior.
One of the notorious incidents involving Norton was in American History X in 1998. Director Tony Kaye reportedly did not approve of casting Norton, who later edited his own version of the film while it was in post-production. The film's studio chose to release his version without Kaye's approval.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker called Norton "a narcissistic dilettante" who ruined the film with the cut he never approved of.
"It's good enough to fool New Line. And it's certainly fooling Edward Norton. But it doesn't fool me. My standards are a lot higher," Kaye said.
James Franco
James Franco has proven how great he is as an actor by winning several awards and scoring nominations. However, the titles have never made him a great human being.
Over the years, several celebrities spoke up about their experiences working with Franco while the 127 Hours actor also dealt with several sexual misconduct allegations.
Busy Philipps wrote in her memoir This Will Only Hurt a Little the time her Freaks and Geeks costar shoved her to the ground, calling him a "f------ bully." She later told The Hollywood Reporter that she had spoken to him about the incident.
Still, she would not wish to be on the same project with Franco again.
"I didn’t work with James past age 20, so I can only speak to the horrible behavior I experienced," Philipps said. "I wouldn’t want to work with someone who has multiple allegations of predatory behavior. So, in fact, I won’t."
Other celebrities who have refused to work with Franco include Seth Rogen, Charlyne Yi and Henry Cavill.
Jennifer Lopez
Due to her alleged diva behavior, celebrities have found it hard to work with Jennifer Lopez.
The Maid In Manhattan actress once banned her then-husband, Marc Anthony, on the set of The Back Up Plan.
Rosie Perez also made shocking claims about Lopez in her memoir, Handbook for an Unpredictable Life. She mentioned that their In Living Color costars complained about Lopez's behavior as she always threw tantrums "out of jealousy."
“You pick on me, me and only me, every f------ day! Every f------day! I work my a-- off, deliver and you keep pushing me aside, treating me like s---! I know I’m good! I’m better than any of these girls, and you know it,” Lopez reportedly told Perez at one point.
Lea Michele
Following the success of Glee, Lea Michele found herself in hot water after her costars accused her of bullying, taunting and mocking.
Heather Morris shared her story on "Danny Pellegrino's Everything Iconic" podcast and recalled how the other cast members became scared to report Michele's bullying.
“I know, genuinely, I didn’t feel like it was my place. And I don’t know why, because I was a cast member just like everybody else, and we all deserve to feel comfortable on a set," said Morris.
She previously declared Michele as someone "unpleasant to work with."
Meanwhile, Samantha Marie Ware accused the Les Misérables star of making her first TV gig "a living h---."
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan's run-ins with the law smeared her name for years, but her on-set behavior made things worse for her.
Speaking with The New York Times, filmmaker Paul Schrader disclosed that Lohan had several no-shows while working on The Canyons. She also reportedly did not follow a task when she arrived on set wearing full face makeup instead of using a minimal amount of cosmetics.
The same incidents happened in Georgia Rule. Morgan Creek CEO James G. Robinson blasted her over her "various late arrivals and absences from the set" in a leaked letter.
"We are well aware that your ongoing all-night heavy partying is the real reason for your so-called 'exhaustion,'" the head of the company producing the flick wrote.
Robinson also slammed Lohan for her "discourteous, irresponsible and unprofessional" actions and warned her they would hold her responsible for any damages incurred by her behavior.
Mike Myers
Through the years, Mike Myers has been slammed for giving his staff and costars "horrible, nightmarish experiences."
In 2003, he worked with Amy Hill on the set of The Cat in Hat. Years later, Hill divulged Myers' toxic behavior that everyone experienced while filming the adaptation.
"There was a guy who held his chocolates in a little Tupperware," Hill claimed. "Whenever he needed chocolate, he'd come running over and give him a chocolate. That's what divas are like, I guess. Or people who need therapy."
She also recalled Myers' demand not to allow anyone to look at him. More people came forward with similar allegations afterward.
Russell Crowe
Amid his success in the industry, Russell Crowe still finds himself in hot water from time to time due to his behavior.
According to reports, Crowe once threatened a seasoned producer and told him he would kill him with his bare hands while filming Gladiator.
"Russell has a reputation of being difficult, and what I speculate is that he’s difficult when he’s not trusting," L.A. Confidential director Curtis Hanson said.
Sean Penn
Sean Penn constantly clashed with the directors he worked with, and he revealed that he was aware of his attitude.
"Actors are kind of canaries in the coal mine emotionally, and you have to go to whatever place is necessary inside yourself. If you don't have somebody there who at least respects that — most of what I was referring to is that the arrogance goes further than charm," Penn said. "… I sometimes think I have a great love affair with humanity but not too good with humans."
Val Kilmer
Speaking in a Reddit Ask Me Anything session, Val Kilmer answered the question about his on-set demeanor that led his colleagues to call him out.
“I only cared about the acting and that didn’t translate to caring about the film or all that money," he said.
For instance, Kilmer failed to get along with director Joel Schumacher on the set of Batman Forever in 1995.
The Tombstone star added, “I understand that now. And sometimes when you are the head of a project and the lead actor is usually the reason a film is being made, unless it’s a superstar director, then it’s only fair to make people feel good and happy they are at work. I was often unhappy trying to make pictures better.”