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Bill Murray Returning to Television in 'Genre-Bending' New Series for Paramount+

Split photo of Bill Murray
Source: MEGA

Bill Murray returned to television with the six-part Paramount+ series 'A Course Called Ireland.'

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 7:02 a.m. ET

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Bill Murray is returning to television with a new Paramount+ series that promises to be more than a golf show.

The Caddyshack star will lead the six-part documentary series A Course Called Ireland, which the streamer described as a "genre-bending" adventure.

"This isn’t just a show about golf — it’s a celebration of life going gloriously off course," the release statement said.

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Bill Murray Takes On Ireland With Family and Friends

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Image of Bill Murray explored Ireland through golf in the upcoming Paramount+ series 'A Course Called Ireland.'
Source: MEGA

Bill Murray explored Ireland through golf in the upcoming Paramount+ series 'A Course Called Ireland.'

In the six-part documentary series, each 30-minute episode follows Bill and author Tom Coyne as they travel across golf courses in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The series also features Bill's extended family, including Joel Murray and John Murray, along with celebrity friends Chris O’Dowd, Joanne McNally and Jason Kelce.

Bill's longtime golfing companion Tom joins the group as they explore the island beyond the game.

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Image of Bill Murray brought his family and celebrity friends along for the golf adventure across Ireland.
Source: MEGA

Bill Murray brought his family and celebrity friends along for the golf adventure across Ireland.

The Paramount+ project centers on Bill's love of the sport.

The streamer described the series as a love letter to golf, with Bill and his guests traveling through Ireland and sharing their experiences along the way.

The show also marks a return to television for the longtime Saturday Night Live alum.

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Bill Murray Shares His Approach To Golf

Image of Bill Murray previously discussed how he approached golf and stayed focused during each shot.
Source: MEGA

Bill Murray previously discussed how he approached golf and stayed focused during each shot.

Bill previously spoke about his relationship with the sport during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast.

He discussed how authors Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott influenced the way he approaches each shot, via Golf Digest.

"They wrote a great book called 'Every Shot Must Have a Purpose.' Did you read that one? Well, I should talk about them because they really are onto something, and it’s about quieting your brain when you play," Bill said.

"I’ve always had a lot of fun, but that made me enjoy golf even more," he added.

Image of Bill Murray explained how he cleared his mind before hitting a golf shot.
Source: MEGA

Bill Murray explained how he cleared his mind before hitting a golf shot.

Bill also explained how he tries to stay focused during the moments that matter.

"It’s decluttering … Everything that distracts you from [hitting a shot] is a problem. So it’s the ability to just pull the weeds out of your head, as I read a Japanese man say once, and attend to it when you attend to it. It’s a few hours to play a round of golf, like you say, it takes time. But the actual playing of the game is only minutes. The actual hitting of the ball is only minutes," he said.

"You have the freedom in between the shots to move and to speak and tell jokes and smoke cigars and whatever you want to do," Bill continued.

"But when you want to hit the ball, this is about: you’re going to think, make a little plan, and you separate that," he added.

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