EXCLUSIVE Kristin Juszczyk Reacts to Being Named on TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in Sports: 'How Did I End Up Here?' Source: @kristinjuszczyk/Instagram Kristin Juszczyk was shocked to learn she had made TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in Sports list. Rebecca Friedman July 17 2026, Updated 2:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kristin Juszczyk is still wrapping her head around one of the biggest honors of her career. The fashion designer and Off Season founder speaks exclusively to OK! while promoting her partnership with On Location, the official hospitality provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where she's serving as San Francisco's Hospitality Captain. During the chat, Kristin reflects on being named to TIME's 100 Most Influential People in Sports list, opening up about the surreal recognition, the continued growth of her brand and life alongside husband Kyle Juszczyk.

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'How Did I End Up Here?'

Source: @kristinjuszczyk/Instagram Kristin Juszczyk and Kyle Juszczyk have been married since 2019.

Though Kristin has become one of the biggest names at the intersection of sports and fashion, she admits the prestigious honor caught her completely off guard. "Finding out felt genuinely surprising, especially since I never set out to be recognized this way, but just kept following what I love and building the brand piece by piece. There's a lot of gratitude toward the people who believed in the vision early, before it became what it is now," she shares. "It also feels like a full-circle moment, considering I started by making custom pieces for just my family and friends. Mostly, it's motivation to keep pushing the brand even further!"

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Looking back on the past year, the recognition still doesn't feel real. "Honestly, being named to the TIME100 Most Influential People in Sports was one of those moments. It was one of those experiences where you stop and think, 'How did I end up here?' To be recognized alongside people I've admired for so long was incredibly surreal," she says. Kristin is now focused on taking Off Season to even greater heights. "Right now, my biggest focus is continuing to grow Off Season. We've made incredible progress, but I still feel like we're just getting started. My goal is to continue expanding our collections and ultimately be able to offer something for every team across the leagues we partner with. For me, that's the dream — building Off Season into the brand sports fans think of first when they want elevated fan apparel," she spills.

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Why Sports and Fashion Go Hand in Hand

Source: @kristinjuszczyk/Instagram; OFF SEASON Kristin Juszczyk says Kyle Juszczyk is overly supportive of her brand Off Season.

As one of the pioneers of luxury-inspired fan apparel, Kristin believes the worlds of sports and fashion have become inseparable. "Sports and fashion have truly never felt more connected than they do now, and I think part of that is because athletes are not JUST athletes anymore but also style icons! With fans seeing the tunnel fits, the red-carpet moments, the partnerships, they want to feel part of that world too," she explains. "At this point, sports fandom isn't just about watching a game anymore, it's a full lifestyle, from tailgates to game-day outfits to merch culture. I love that Off Season has and can continue to evolve with the fandom's interests." While sharing much of her entrepreneurial journey online, Kristin says she also prioritizes protecting her personal life. "I love to share the parts of my life that feel meaningful to fans, like behind-the-scenes looks at Off Season designs, game days and family moments. I never want to give my audience the impression that things are always perfect, so I love to keep it as real as possible, while also protecting my peace and those around me," she mentions.

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Life With Kyle Juszczyk

Source: MEGA Kristin Juszczyk called Kyle Juszczyk her 'biggest hype man.'

The NFL star has been one of Kristin's biggest supporters throughout her career. "Kyle is definitely my biggest hype man! I'm so grateful that he genuinely loves to wear my designs and talk about the brand whenever he can. Because he's lived through his own version of a demanding, high-pressure career, he understands the sacrifices it takes to build something like this, which is so important," she gushes. As for whether the San Francisco 49ers fullback ever critiques her work? Kristin confesses: "He really trusts my instincts completely, but that doesn't mean he's shy about sharing opinions, especially when it's his own gear on the line! There's usually some good-natured back-and-forth about colors or fit, but at the end of the day, he is fully supportive of my decisions." The couple has also figured out how to make their relationship work despite demanding schedules. "I don't know that there's a secret—we're just genuinely each other's biggest fans. We've always believed that when one of us wins, we both win," she expresses. "There are definitely busy seasons where we're pulled in different directions, but we make a point to celebrate each other's successes, show up whenever we can, and remind each other that we're on the same team. I think having that mindset makes all the difference." During football season, it's the simple moments that matter most. "Football season is definitely busy, so we've learned that you have to be intentional about making time for each other. One of our favorite routines is taking our dogs for a walk every night…no phones, no distractions, just time to catch up on each other's day. It's such a simple thing, but those moments help us stay connected when everything else feels nonstop," Kristin shares.

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Bringing Fans Closer to the FIFA World Cup

Source: MEGA Kristin Juszczyk was tapped as a hospitality captain for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in San Francisco.

As one of On Location's FIFA World Cup 2026 Hospitality Captains, Juszczyk has been helping showcase premium fan experiences in San Francisco. She dishes, "As a huge sports fan, I know there's nothing like experiencing a major event live, and the FIFA World Cup is truly on another level. What excited me about partnering with On Location was the opportunity to show fans a completely elevated way to experience it. They've thought through every detail, from incredible seats and exclusive access to amazing food and hospitality so you can really be present and enjoy the energy of the match without worrying about the logistics. To represent the Bay Area, which has such an incredible sports culture and fan base, during one of the biggest global sporting events has been really special." Kristin also points out that hospitality packages offer much more than simply securing a seat. "The biggest difference is that you're getting so much more than a seat. With hospitality, the experience starts before the match even begins, you have incredible food and drinks, a comfortable place to spend time and amazing views of the pitch. My personal favorite is honestly not having to spend half the game waiting in line for food or a drink! And what really surprised me is that some of these packages can be comparable in price to a single ticket on the resale market. So, if you're already making the investment to see a World Cup match in person, hospitality gives you a completely elevated, seamless experience around it," she details.

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