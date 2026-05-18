Billie Eilish and Finneas Deny Rumors of a Falling Out
May 18 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Billie Eilish recently addressed rumors suggesting she and her brother Finneas had a falling out. In an interview with Elle published on April 28, the singer clarified their relationship.
“I heard somebody say, ‘Did you guys hear Finneas and Billie had a falling-out?’” Eilish said, emphasizing that such claims are unfounded.
“Finneas and I have never and will never have a falling-out, ever in our lives,” she stated firmly.
The siblings acknowledge their occasional disagreements.
“We’ll get in the biggest f------ fight you’ve ever heard of in your life, and five minutes later, we’re back, laughing and making music,” Eilish explained.
She also noted the uniqueness of sibling relationships, stating, “There’s nothing else in the world like sibling relationships.”
Speculation about a feud arose following Finneas’s absence from Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, which took place from September 2024 to November 2025. However, Eilish revealed that his decision to skip the tour was mutual.
“It was a few years in the making,” she said, discussing how their busy schedules limited their time together.
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Eilish expressed concern for Finneas, likening his situation to being “stuck in a tower — like Rapunzel!” She believed he had more potential than just being a band member.
Finneas, who reinforced this notion, said, “It’s basically true that I don’t like touring, but I love the show part of it. And I love being around Billie.”
He admitted he missed her during her time on tour.
An emotional moment occurred in the trailer for the tour's documentary when Eilish tearfully read a note from Finneas wishing her well.
“Good luck tonight but you don’t need it, no one does it like you,” his note read, highlighting their supportive relationship.
The duo's collaboration has led to numerous accolades, including ten Grammy Awards, with their latest win for Song of the Year for “Wildflower.” They first collaborated on Eilish’s breakout single, “Ocean Eyes,” establishing a strong artistic partnership.
While Finneas has pursued a solo career with successful releases, the bond between the siblings remains integral to their musical journey.