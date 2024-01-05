Billie Eilish Reveals 'Barbie' Helped Her Get Out of a 'Dark' Place, Admits She 'Spent a Lot of Time' Not Wanting to Be Alive

"Any recognition that this song gets I just want to dedicate to anyone who experiences hopelessness and the feeling of existential dread and feeling like, 'What’s the point and why am I here and what am I doing this for?'" the Grammy winner, 22, began her victory speech.

"I think we all feel like that occasionally. If somebody like me with the amount of privilege that I have and the incredible things I get to do and be, and how I have really not wanted to be here — sorry, it’s kinda dark, d--- — but I’ve spent a lot of time feeling that way," Eilish continued. "I just want to say to anyone that feels that way, be patient with yourself and know that it is, I think, worth it all, and I think that it’s good to be alive now."