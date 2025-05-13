Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff's 'Touchy-Feely' PDA Sparks Romance Rumors

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff are sparking romance rumors after being spotted out on the town, getting cozy and packing on some serious PDA.

An insider shared that the enigmatic singer is steering clear of labels, choosing instead to keep things casual. Their friendship sparked at a glitzy 2024 Oscars after-party, where they bonded over a shared experience with Tourette's syndrome.

The songstress, 23, bravely opened up about her diagnosis at just 11 years old, describing Tourette's as a neurological disorder that induces sudden, uncontrollable movements or vocal tics.