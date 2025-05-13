Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff's 'Touchy-Feely' PDA Sparks Romance Rumors
Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff are sparking romance rumors after being spotted out on the town, getting cozy and packing on some serious PDA.
An insider shared that the enigmatic singer is steering clear of labels, choosing instead to keep things casual. Their friendship sparked at a glitzy 2024 Oscars after-party, where they bonded over a shared experience with Tourette's syndrome.
The songstress, 23, bravely opened up about her diagnosis at just 11 years old, describing Tourette's as a neurological disorder that induces sudden, uncontrollable movements or vocal tics.
"It's not something a lot of people can relate to; less than 1 percent of people in the world have it, so just it's not really a surprise that kickstarted their friendship," the insider continued.
But while a neurological bond is rare, the pair's deep connection ultimately thrives on something more universal: music.
Nat, half of the dynamic duo Nat & Alex Wolff, first burst onto the scene with the Nickelodeon hit series The Naked Brothers Band. Since then they've evolved keeping the music flowing and their sound fresh as they graduated from child stars to seasoned artists. Nat's lyrical prowess has already crossed paths with Billie before joining her on the heart-tugging track "Soft Kissing Hour" and making an appearance in her music video for "Chihiro."
The nine-time Grammy winner even extended an invite for him and his brother to open her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR alongside The Marias and Towa Bird.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"When she invited Nat and his brother to join her on tour he was over the moon, he still says he can't believe how lucky he is to have met her," the source added.
Despite the swirling rumors, both Billie and Nat insist their relationship shouldn't be categorized as romantic.
"If you ask either of them they're just really good friends but when you see them together it's obvious their connection is a lot more than platonic," the insider explained.
The insider added: "They're very touchy-feely the chemistry is obvious but neither of them seems to want to label it. They spend all their free time together though so of course people are convinced they're a couple."