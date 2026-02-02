or
Billie Eilish and Rarely-Seen Boyfriend Nat Wolff Share Cozy Moment at the 2026 Grammys: Photos

Source: Variety/X

Billie Eilish and her rarely-seen boyfriend, Nat Wolff, were spotted sharing a very cozy moment while attending the 2026 Grammy Awards on February 1.

Feb. 1 2026, Published 9:39 p.m. ET

Billie Eilish and her rarely-seen boyfriend, Nat Wolff, were spotted sharing a cozy moment while attending the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The "What Was I Made For?" artist, 24, was spotted all smiles and giggling as she sat next to her partner of more than one year in a video shared by a news outlet during the Sunday, February 1, awards ceremony.

Source: Variety/X

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff were spotted getting cozy during the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Billie Eilish Attended 2026 Grammys With Boyfriend Nat Wolff

Source: Variety/X

Billie Eilish attended the 2026 Grammys with boyfriend Nat Wolff.

Eilish is up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Wildflower” from her album Hard Me Hard and Soft.

The "Ocean Eyes" singer and Wolff were first seen together in March 2025 when they were spotted leaving the iHeart Video Music Awards together.

They didn't confirm their romance until months later, when they were spotted on a PDA-filled outing overseas.

Billie Eilish Supported Nat Wolff's New Album

Source: MEGA

Billie Eilish supported her boyfriend Nat Wolff's latest album.

In addition to their personal relationship, Eilish served as a producer on her boyfriend and his brother Alex Wolff's album "Soft Kissing Hour."

"When we did the song with Billie, it was so homegrown," Nat praised his party in an interview with Rolling Stone published on January 16. "It was just the three of us in a room. We had one mic, and I was holding it because we couldn’t reach it to the piano, where Alex was playing 20 feet away."

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Collaborated With BF Nat Wolff

Source: MEGA

Billie Eilish appears as background vocals on a song on Nat Wolff's album.

Nat credited his partner's artistic abilities and said it was her idea to sing background vocals on the track.

"It was Billie’s idea for her and I to sing in that section [at the end of the song]," Nat explained. "She was like, 'Oh, it’s a beautiful thing to do. We did it on “Wildflower.”'"

Billie Eilish's Dog Appeared on Her Song

Source: MEGA

Billie Eilish's dog appears on songs on Nat Wolff's latest album.

In a tidbit about the song, he added that Billie's dog Shark also appeared in the song.

"When we sent it to the mixer, he took out little bits of audio, like Billie’s dog snoring and we went, 'Actually, can you put those back in?'” he recalled. "Something about that was inspiring. I was like, 'Oh, if you don’t have all the time in the world and all the equipment and you’re kind of running gun and feeling like it’s just play, there’s something magical that can come out of that.'”

