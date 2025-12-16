Billie Eilish Rocks Busty Cleavage-Baring Tank Top as She Ditches Her Normal Baggy Getup in Shocking Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Billie Eilish shocked fans over the weekend by wearing something other than her usual baggy ensembles. The Oscar-winning singer, 23, was seen in a friend's Instagram Story where she sported a low-cut tank top instead of her loose-fitting tees and sweatpants.

Source: @billieeilish/Instagram Billie Eilish often wears loose-fitting garments on the red carpet.

Eilish was spotted in pal Lucy Healey's social media story, where she donned a black-and-white polka-dotted spaghetti-strap tank that bared her cleavage. The tight top almost had her chest bust out at the seams. The snap, which was captioned, "happy holidays" showed the "What Was I Made For" crooner drinking out of what looked like a glass bottle. She wore light makeup as her dark hair was styled in a short, straight bob.

The Grammy Winner Didn't Always Feel Confident in Her Own Skin

Source: MEGA Billie Eilish previously said she feels self-conscious about her body.

Eilish has been candid in the past about her love for comfy and shapeless clothing that she wore for the first few years of her music career. She told Complex in 2024: “I was wearing all these baggy clothes, and it was my style, but at the same time, it was how I could feel comfortable in my body and not feel tied to how my body looks." However, as her fame rose, she began experimenting with more feminine fashions and started to move away from tomboyish looks. “I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman,” she clapped back at trolls who hated on her style choices in a 2023 Instagram post.

Source: MEGA 'I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did,' she once slammed her haters.

“And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout," the Grammy winner went on. Despite owning her style, Eilish once admitted that she doesn't always feel confident in her body. She got candid in a Vogue interview back in 2023 how body shamers critiquing her looks had taken a "tough" toll on her. "Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about," she told the fashion bible. "I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest."

Billie Eilish Showed Off Her Feminine Side at the 2021 Met Gala

Source: MEGA The pop star donned a peach tulle Oscar de la Renta gown for the 2021 Met Gala.