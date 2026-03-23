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Billionaire Only Fans Owner Leo Radvinsky Dead at 43 After 'Long Battle With Cancer'

Photo of Leo Radvinsky.
Source: Leo Radvinsky/Facebook

OnlyFans owner Leo Radvinsky 'passed away peacefully' after a difficult cancer battle, a spokesperson confirmed.

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March 23 2026, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

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OnlyFans' billionaire owner Leo Radvinsky has devastatingly died at age 43.

A spokesperson for the subscription platform confirmed the sad news in a statement to TMZ on Monday, March 23, writing: "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky."

"Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," the message continued. "His family have requested privacy at this difficult time."

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Image of Leo Radvinsky acquired Felix International, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018.
Source: OnlyFans

Leo Radvinsky acquired Felix International, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018.

Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur, purchased Felix International — the parent company that owns and operates OnlyFans — from its British founder Tim Stokely in 2018, remaining a director and majority shareholder at the business until his death.

OnlyFans, which was originally founded by Stokely in 2016, is an adult-only "subscription platform empowering creators to own their full potential, monetize their content, and develop authentic connections with their fans," its website reads.

The company was reportedly exploring the sale of a majority stake to investment firm ⁠Architect Capital earlier this year. The deal was supposedly worth $5.5 billion, including debt.

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Leo Radvinsky's Cancer Battle Was Largely Unknown to Public

Image of Leo Radvinsky is survived by his wife, Katie, and their four children.
Source: Leo Radvinsky/Facebook

Leo Radvinsky is survived by his wife, Katie, and their four children.

The late OnlyFans owner also owned Leo, a venture capital fund founded in 2009 that focuses on investing in technology companies.

The wealthy businessman, who grew up in Chicago and graduated from Northwestern University with a bachelor's degree in economics, kept his cancer battle private and lived a low-profile life despite his billionaire status.

The public was not well aware of his cancer battle prior to his death, however, he and wife Katie Radvinsky were two key sources behind a $23 million grant program for cancer research through a gastrointestinal research foundation in 2024, per Wall Street Journal.

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OnlyFans' Billionaire Founder Survived by Wife and 4 Children

Image of OnlyFans largely contributed to Leo Radvinsky's billionaire status.
Source: MEGA

OnlyFans largely contributed to Leo Radvinsky's billionaire status.

Leo is survived by his spouse and their four children. He lived with his family in Florida prior to his death.

His LinkedIn describes the late billionaire as a venture capital investor, philanthropist and technology entrepreneur with "a special interest in emerging social media platforms."

Leo spent the last 20 years "building software companies and contributing to the open source movement" and had "donated a huge amount of time, effort and money to non-profit causes like open source initiatives and traditional charities."

According to his website, Leo was also "part of the team that created and runs the Vertiport, the only place helicopters can land in downtown Chicago."

"The Vertiport provides landings for UIC Medical Center and countless other important missions," a description explained.

At the time of his death, Leo's self-made net worth totaled to more than $4.7 billion, Men's Journal reported. He earned $1.9 million daily from OnlyFans.

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