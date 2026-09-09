NEWS Billy Baldwin Reveals the A-List Actress He Refused to Kiss — and Vows to 'Never Ever' Work With Her Again Source: MEGA Billy Baldwin and Sharon Stone starred opposite each other in the steamy 1993 thriller 'Silver.' Taylor Camp Sept. 9 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Billy Baldwin is spilling the tea on his decades-long feud with Sharon Stone. The 63-year-old revealed the Basic Instinct icon, 68, is the one actress he would "never, ever" work with again, claiming things became so tense while filming 1993's Silver that he refused to kiss her during their final love scene.

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Billy Baldwin Says He'd 'Never Ever' Work With Sharon Stone Again

Source: MEGA Billy Baldwin said Sharon Stone is the one Hollywood costar he would 'never ever' work with again.

His confession came on the Tuesday, September 8, episode of the "Lisa Guerrero Unleashed" podcast. Baldwin claimed the two initially got along while filming Silver, but their relationship abruptly changed after the first few weeks. "She wouldn't say 'hello' or 'goodbye' to me for the next three months," he recalled, claiming their strained relationship created "tension" on set.

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Billy Baldwin Refused to Kiss Sharon Stone

Source: MEGA Billy Baldwin claims tension with Sharon Stone became so intense that he asked producers not to make him kiss her during their final love scene.

According to Baldwin, the costars filmed four love scenes for the erotic thriller, with the first three taking place before their relationship deteriorated. When it came time to film the final intimate scene, Baldwin said he approached the movie's producers and initially tried to get out of it altogether. After being reminded of his contractual obligations, he agreed to film it — with one condition. "Please, please don't make me kiss her," Baldwin recalled telling the producers.

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Sharon Stone Said a Producer Pressured Her to Sleep With Billy Baldwin

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Source: MEGA Sharon Stone previously claimed a producer pressured her to sleep with Billy Baldwin in hopes of improving their onscreen chemistry.

The pair's troubled history previously made headlines when Stone discussed her experience filming Silver in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice. Stone wrote that a producer pressured her to sleep with her costar in hopes of improving their onscreen chemistry. She later identified the producer as late Paramount executive Robert Evans and the costar as Baldwin. Stone said she was frustrated by the suggestion and felt she was being blamed for issues with Baldwin's performance. Baldwin now claims Evans gave him a similar message, though he disputed Stone's interpretation of the conversation. According to Baldwin, Evans was concerned about the tension affecting everyone working on the movie rather than Stone's acting ability.

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Billy Baldwin Previously Threatened to Spill 'Dirt' on Sharon Stone

Source: MEGA Billy Baldwin publicly reignited his feud with Sharon Stone in 2024 after she revisited their experience making 'Silver.'

Their feud publicly reignited in 2024 after Stone spoke about Evans' alleged proposition during an appearance on the "Louis Theroux Podcast." Baldwin responded on social media at the time, questioning why Stone continued talking about him and threatening to reveal stories from their time working together. Despite making those threats, Baldwin didn't publicly unload any alleged "dirt."

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Billy Baldwin Says He'd Like to 'Bury the Hatchet'

Source: MEGA Despite their decades-long tension, Billy Baldwin said he would still 'love to bury the hatchet' with his former costar.