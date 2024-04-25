Chynna Phillips 'Walking on Eggshells' Around Billy Baldwin as She's Afraid of 'Triggering' Him: 'It's Frustrating'

In an effort to not lose hope in her relationship of more than 30 years, Phillips said wants to "learn to trust" Baldwin more instead of living in fear of his reactions to every move she makes.

"It just comes down to me not wanting to trigger him, but the truth is that me having that fear is keeping us from true intimacy, because it’s preventing me from opening up to him, and I’m trying to guard his feelings, and yet I’m causing more trouble in our marriage by doing that," Phillips expressed, admitting it feels like "I’m shooting myself in the foot."