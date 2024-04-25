OK Magazine
Chynna Phillips 'Walking on Eggshells' Around Billy Baldwin as She's Afraid of 'Triggering' Him: 'It's Frustrating'

Source: @chynna_phillips/instagram;@thebiollybaldwin/instagram
Apr. 25 2024, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Chynna Phillips is having a hard time picking and choosing which battles to fight in her rocky marriage to Billy Baldwin.

In a video shared to her "California Preachin'" YouTube channel on Monday, April 22, the 56-year-old opened up about struggles she and the Gossip Girl actor continue to face almost 30 years after tying the knot in 1995.

Source: mega

Chynna Phillips admitted she fears 'triggering' her husband, Billy Baldwin.

"[It’s] frustrating because just when I feel like we’re on a roll and things are starting to get better, we start the bickering again," Phillips admitted of the couple — whose problems seemed to occur following their recent cross-country move back to the West Coast.

Providing an example to her fans, the "Hold On" singer explained: "I was really proud of myself because we started arguing this morning, and he was like, ‘What do you want?’ And I was like, ‘I want to communicate properly. I want us to have effective communication.'"

Source: @chynna_phillips/instagram

The longtime lovers tied the knot in 1995.

After attempting to settle down their bickering, Phillips said Baldwin regained his composure and was able to have a "normal conversation," however, the situation made her feel like she has to constantly change her tone and behavior in order to fix things based on her husband's needs.

"Billy’s my life partner. He’s the one I want to have the healthiest relationship with … but sometimes I don’t," she confessed. "A lot of times I don’t because I don’t want to rock the boat, or I don’t want to put him in a bad mood, or I’m walking on eggshells."

Source: mega

Chynna Phillips feels like she has to walk 'on eggshells' around Billy Baldwin.

In an effort to not lose hope in her relationship of more than 30 years, Phillips said wants to "learn to trust" Baldwin more instead of living in fear of his reactions to every move she makes.

"It just comes down to me not wanting to trigger him, but the truth is that me having that fear is keeping us from true intimacy, because it’s preventing me from opening up to him, and I’m trying to guard his feelings, and yet I’m causing more trouble in our marriage by doing that," Phillips expressed, admitting it feels like "I’m shooting myself in the foot."

Source: mega

Chynna Phillips filed for divorce from Billy Baldwin in 2010, but later withdrew after reconciling with the actor.

Source: OK!

The "Release Me" singer and the Silver star tied the knot in 1995, however, their relationship took a turn for the worse roughly 15 years later, when Phillips filed for divorce from Baldwin in 2010.

She later withdrew the filing and the couple reconciled, but Phillips revealed back in January there was trouble in paradise yet again, informing fans via her YouTube channel that she and her husband had separated for six months — though she didn't say when.

