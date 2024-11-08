or
Billy Baldwin's Wife Chynna Phillips Admits She Lives Separately From Actor: 'An Allergy to One Another' 

Billy Baldwin’s wife, Chynna Phillips, opened up about their unconventional living arrangement.

Nov. 8 2024, Published 7:59 a.m. ET

Billy Baldwin and Chynna Phillips have an unconventional approach to marriage.

In a YouTube video posted on Sunday, November 2, Phillips revealed that she and Baldwin live separately, with the footage showing the couple interacting through FaceTime instead of under one roof.

The duo spoke about their marital arrangement in a YouTube video.

“We just need a little time apart because we are sort of an allergy to one another,” she quipped. “And it’s OK. I’m sure lots of different couples are allergies to each other.”

While Phillips is thrilled with the current situation, the Gossip Girl alum seems a bit “reticent about the whole thing.”

“Billy and I are sort of in this new kind of arrangement that is actually really working for me. I don’t know if it’s working for Billster, but I’m really happy with what we’re doing,” she admitted.

The longtime lovers tied the knot in 1995.

Baldwin, 61, chimed in, revealing that the idea to live apart was more his wife’s preference than his.

“I said to Billy, ‘Look, why don’t we just do a little test run to see what it feels like to have me in Santa Barbara, you in Beverly Hills, and then we flip-flop,'" she said.

Chynna Phillips filed for divorce from Billy Baldwin in 2010, but later withdrew after reconciling with the actor.

The Say Anything star explained that her faith has influenced her decision to shake things up in their relationship.

“Where in the Bible does it say that I have to live under the same roof 24/7 with my husband? Can you please find me that scripture?” she asked. “I mean, I have to take care of him, be kind to him, be gentle to him. I have to obey him or, what is the word, submit. … I will submit when I’m around.”

“You’ve noticed that my patience has faltered over the past year and a half,” she told Baldwin. “My threshold and my bandwidth for your energy have definitely decreased.”

Billy Baldwin has three brothers — Alec, Stephen and Daniel.

This arrangement comes after the Dancing With the Stars alum hinted at a rough patch in their relationship.

“I’ve been with Billy for 32 years and we have an awesome marriage, but we definitely had the hardest couple of years recently. It has been a real struggle,” she said in January.

As previously reported by OK!, the mom-of-three got candid about their relationship and some of the issues they have with one another.

"Billy’s my life partner. He’s the one I want to have the healthiest relationship with … but sometimes I don’t," she confessed. "A lot of times I don’t because I don’t want to rock the boat, or I don’t want to put him in a bad mood, or I’m walking on eggshells."

"It just comes down to me not wanting to trigger him, but the truth is that me having that fear is keeping us from true intimacy, because it’s preventing me from opening up to him, and I’m trying to guard his feelings, and yet I’m causing more trouble in our marriage by doing that," Phillips expressed, admitting it feels like "I’m shooting myself in the foot."

Despite some ups and downs, the actor's wife reassured her viewers that their 29-year marriage is still going strong.

“We really enjoy being around one another. We cherish our marriage and don’t ever want to separate,” she expressed.

“I think that we’re onto something. I really do, because we enjoy each other’s company,” Phillips added. “It’s so hard to articulate to people that we’re madly in love.”

The couple, who share three children — Brooke, 19, Vance, 23 and Jameson, 24 — have found ways to connect without being under the same roof, such as having “sleepovers.”

"Then in between, we have date nights, therapy, dinner with the children and trips to the beach or the museum," Phillips shared.

