NEWS Billy Bush's Fox News Comeback Tests Whether His Scandal Can Become a Credential Nearly a Decade After Losing His 'Today' Job Over Trump Recording Source: MEGA Billy Bush returned to Fox News nearly a decade after his ‘Access Hollywood’ scandal. OK! Staff Oct. 4 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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What Fox Gains From Billy Bush

Source: MEGA Billy Bush prepared to debut on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ across Fox News platforms.

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Turning the Scandal Into a Backstory

Source: MEGA Billy Bush’s past scandal became part of the narrative surrounding his media comeback.

“He is positioning himself as someone who lived through a defining cultural moment and has something to say about where we are now,” Philip said. “That framing converts a liability into a credential.” The 2005 recording, which was leaked one month before the 2016 presidential election, captured Trump making vulgar comments about women while Bush laughed. Bush lost his NBC position, while Trump won that year’s presidential election. “Bush lost his job, but the recording had little impact on President Trump,” said Evan Nierman, founder and CEO of crisis PR firm Red Banyan and author of The Cancel Culture Curse. “It is hard to imagine that Bush would be summarily fired today for what was deemed a serious matter at that time.” Nierman noted the new job has been “a long time coming” for Bush.

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Source: MEGA Billy Bush brought two decades of entertainment reporting experience to Fox News.

“It is not like he is emerging from hiding or total obscurity,” he said, pointing to Bush’s five seasons on Extra and his podcast, “Hot Mics With Billy Bush.” “Ten years of penance for Billy Bush is being rewarded with a prime role,” he added, “and is proof positive that time heals all wounds and that career comebacks are still possible.”

Airtime Is Not Forgiveness

Source: MEGA Billy Bush faced a new test as he sought to establish himself beyond the controversy.