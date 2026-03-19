'Access Hollywood' Canceled: NBCUniversal Shuts Down Syndicated TV Production in Major Industry Shift

Article continues below advertisement

The cameras are still rolling for now, but behind the scenes, one of television’s most recognizable entertainment brands is heading toward its final act. NBCUniversal is shutting down production of its first-run syndicated programming slate, a sweeping move that will bring Access Hollywood, Access Live, Karamo and The Steve Wilkos Show to an end. The decision marks a significant pivot for the company and underscores the mounting pressure on traditional daytime and syndicated TV formats.

Article continues below advertisement

End of an Era for 'Access Hollywood'

Source: Access Hollywood/YOUTUBE NBCUniversal shut down major syndicated TV production.

After nearly three decades on air, Access Hollywood will wrap production later this summer. The show, which first premiered in September 1996, has long been a fixture of entertainment journalism, currently hosted by Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans and Zuri Hall. Its companion program, Access Live, will also conclude its run, while Karamo — hosted by Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown — and The Steve Wilkos Show have already completed production, with final episodes set to air through the summer. “NBCUniversal is making changes to our first-run syndication division to better align with the programming preferences of local stations,” Frances Berwick, chairman of Bravo & Peacock unscripted for NBCUniversal, said in a statement. She added that the company will continue distributing its existing program library while winding down new production.

Article continues below advertisement

A Sudden and Emotional Cancelation

Source: MEGA Staff learned of the cancelation before Oscars weekend.

For staff, the announcement landed abruptly. According to The New York Post, Access Hollywood employees learned the show had been canceled during a tearful morning call just ahead of Oscars weekend. Despite the shock, teams were expected to continue working, including covering the Academy Awards that same weekend. One source described it as a “pretty sh***y start to Oscars weekend,” while noting that staff still had to go live and produce content without clarity on their future or severance. Even senior producers were reportedly caught off guard, highlighting how quickly the decision came together.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why NBCU Is Walking Away From Syndication

Source: MEGA Executives cited changing station programming priorities.

NBCUniversal’s move reflects broader shifts in how local stations and audiences consume content. The company has determined that the traditional syndicated studio model is no longer sustainable, as stations increasingly prioritize local news, national news programming and select established franchises. The decision follows the earlier announcement that The Kelly Clarkson Show will end later this year, further signaling a contraction in the daytime talk space. At the same time, competition has intensified. Video podcasts and digital platforms are capturing many of the same celebrity interviews and cultural conversations that once defined syndicated TV — often at a fraction of the cost.

What Comes Next

Source: MEGA The move reflected pressure across daytime television.