'I Almost Jumped': Billy Bush Opens Up About His Darkest Days After 'Today' Show Fallout

In the latest episode of "Literally! With Rob Lowe , " the former Extra host recounted losing his job in 2016 after a conversation with Donald Trump from 2005 resurfaced, revealing its misogynistic undertones.

"I did everything I could think of to keep myself from jumping off the building, 'cause I'm like — Rob, I was about to get a huge paycheck, my first really big paycheck," Bush shared. "I'm at the Today show. They still have money. They're the last thing in linear television with real money on the news side."

Bush highlighted that his brother, tech entrepreneur Jonathan Bush, stood by him during this tumultuous time. "My brother is my best friend, and when his marriage and world fell apart, I was there for him," he explained. "And in this case, he was there for me. And I would never have survived without him."