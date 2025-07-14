or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > billy bush
OK LogoNEWS

'I Almost Jumped': Billy Bush Opens Up About His Darkest Days After 'Today' Show Fallout

Photo of Billy Bush
Source: Mega

Billy Bush reflected on his 2016 downfall after the Donald Trump tape scandal erupted.

By:

July 14 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Billy Bush is candidly discussing his toughest moments following his dismissal from the Today show.

In the latest episode of "Literally! With Rob Lowe," the former Extra host recounted losing his job in 2016 after a conversation with Donald Trump from 2005 resurfaced, revealing its misogynistic undertones.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Billy Bush was fired from 'Today' after the Donald Trump tape scandal erupted.
Source: Mega

Billy Bush was fired from 'Today' after the Donald Trump tape scandal erupted.

Article continues below advertisement

"I did everything I could think of to keep myself from jumping off the building, 'cause I'm like — Rob, I was about to get a huge paycheck, my first really big paycheck," Bush shared. "I'm at the Today show. They still have money. They're the last thing in linear television with real money on the news side."

Bush highlighted that his brother, tech entrepreneur Jonathan Bush, stood by him during this tumultuous time. "My brother is my best friend, and when his marriage and world fell apart, I was there for him," he explained. "And in this case, he was there for me. And I would never have survived without him."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Billy Bush said losing his ‘Today’ gig was crushing for him.
Source: Mega

Billy Bush said losing his ‘Today’ gig was crushing for him.

Article continues below advertisement

The TV host also received backing from his pastor and even participated in "walking on rocks with Tony Robbins" — a strategy intended to maintain his positivity amidst the upheaval.

Among others who rallied around him were his friends from Modern Family. "Julie Bowen, love her. We went to boarding school together," Bush mentioned. He also noted the support of Eric Stonestreet and Steve Levitan, the creator of Modern Family.

At SiriusXM Studios in New York City on August 22, 2016, Billy pointed out that he received encouraging messages from stars like Michael Strahan, Cindy Crawford and Suzanne Somers. However, the most passionate correspondence came from Dennis Quaid.

MORE ON:
billy bush

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Many celebrities defended Billy Bush after the Donald Trump tape incident exploded.
Source: Mega

Many celebrities defended Billy Bush after the Donald Trump tape incident exploded.

Article continues below advertisement

"[He] wrote me the most passionate letter," Billy recalled. "He was like, fuming. Dennis Quaid. You can see Dennis — he's got some energy, and he was just like, 'These motherf-------!' But I loved reading it, of course."

Billy acknowledged that the silence from some people was difficult to cope with but expressed understanding regarding their hesitance to reach out. "Many, you forgive because sometimes you don't know — whether someone has cancer or something they're going through — do they wanna hear from me?" he said. "What do I say? I don't even know how to say this. I feel badly."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Billy Bush returned as the host of ‘Extra’ in 2019.
Source: Mega

Billy Bush returned as the host of ‘Extra’ in 2019.

The controversial audio surfaced during the day Billy interviewed then-presidential candidate Trump on Access Hollywood, discussing his cameo on Days of Our Lives. After the Washington Post published the story, both men issued apologies, and Billy lost his position on Today within days.

In 2019, Billy returned to television as the host of Extra, a role he held until stepping down in May.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.