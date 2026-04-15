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Billy Crystal Reveals Rob Reiner's Heartbreaking Last Words From Pals' Final Chat Before His Horrific Murder

Photo of Rob Reiner and Billy Crystal
Source: MEGA

Billy Crystal revealed the final conversation he had with his former costar Rob Reiner.

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April 15 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

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Billy Crystal opened up about his late pal Rob Reiner's final words in the hours before his horrific murder.

“We had spent the night before together and [were] talking about our careers together,” Crystal, 78, said during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, April 14.

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Billy Crystal Recalled Final Conversation With Rob Reiner

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Photo of Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner appeared on the 1970's sitcom 'All in the Family.'
Source: MEGA

Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner appeared on the 1970's sitcom 'All in the Family.'

Crystal and Reiner's friendship dates back decades, first meeting in 1975 on the set of All in the Family, where the duo portrayed best friends. The showed aired on CBS from 1971 to 1979.

"We were talking about the movie business and how it’s changed and how people don’t go to theaters like they used to," Crystal explained of their last chat. “We talked about the fact that you can’t control how a movie is going to do. What you can control is the experience of making it.”

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Billy Crystal Spoke to Rob Reiner 1 Day Before Murders

Photo of Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner were found dead in their California mansion on December 14, 2025.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner were found dead in their California mansion on December 14, 2025.

The Monster's University actor remembered his former costar as "hilarious, devoted and opinionated" person," adding that he would carry the "extraordinary" moments they shared with him always.

“He said, ‘That’s something you always have.’ Hits are great to have, but it’s the people that you hold on to. I kept that in my heart," Crystal recounted.

Billy and Rob's last conversation came one day before the When Harry Met Sally director and his wife, Michelle Reiner, were murdered inside their Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14, 2025. Their son Nick Reiner was arrested hours later in connection to the brutal slayings, but has pleaded not guilty as he awaits trial.

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Billy Crystal Called Rob Reiner's Death a 'Profound Loss'

Photo of Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner's son Nick Reiner has been arrested in connection to their deaths. He is currently awaiting trial.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner's son Nick Reiner has been arrested in connection to their deaths. He is currently awaiting trial.

“There are so many moments that I just — when something good happens or ‘Isn’t that crazy?’ — I want to pick up the phone and call, because that’s what we would do," the Forget Paris actor said as he reflected on his late friend. "It’s a profound loss for — I’m just going to say humanity, because he was the most human person that I ever met."

Billy played a special role in honoring the late director and his wife at the 2026 Oscars, revealing that he personally called the show's host Conan O'Brien with a tribute idea.

Billy Crystal Played Special Role in 2026 Oscar Tribute

Photo of Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner were honored during the 2026 Oscars in March.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner were honored during the 2026 Oscars in March.

“His first seven movies were incredibly different and so great,” Billy told host Stephen Colbert. “I can get the cast of those movies together to walk out with me, that would have made him really smile.”

He continued, "So I got in touch with all of them. The Academy was great in getting most of them there. … We were able to hold hands and walk out there in tribute with a beautiful picture of Rob and Michelle because they were our closest friends.”

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