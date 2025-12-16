A Full Timeline of Rob Reiner and Wife Michele's Murders Amid Investigation: Inside the Couple's Tragic Deaths and Their Son Nick's Arrest

Article continues below advertisement

December 13: Nick Reiner Reportedly Got Into an Argument With Rob Reiner and Michele

Source: BUILD Series/YouTube Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick was 'responsible for their deaths,' according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, have quickly gripped public attention following their son NickReiner's arrest. Amid the ongoing investigation into the apparent homicide, the Reiners' family friends told the Los Angeles Times that Nick got into a heated argument with his parents at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on the evening of December 13. Many people present at the event reportedly noticed the drug addict son acting strangely. A source shared further details about the alleged argument, informing People, "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous." Rob and Michele left the party after the fight, according to TMZ.

December 14, 3:30 p.m. PST: The Los Angeles Fire Department Received Emergency Calls

Source: MEGA Initial reports revealed two people were found dead at Rob Reiner's Brentwood home.

On December 14, at around 3:30 p.m. local time, the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to Rob's Brentwood home "for medical aid."

December 14, 3:38 p.m. PST: LAFD Responders Arrived at Rob Reiner's Los Angeles Home

Source: MEGA Police later identified the victims as Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

Ten minutes after the call, LAFD responders arrived at the residence and found two dead individuals — a man and a woman approximately 78 and 68 years old. The authorities did not identify the two people at the time, but a law enforcement source confirmed the Los Angeles Police Department's Homicide detectives were also on the scene to conduct an investigation.

December 14, Later That Afternoon: Additional Details Emerged Amid Investigation

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner opened up about his struggles with drug abuse in the past.

During a news conference, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton clarified the investigation was still at an early stage. "We are not looking for anyone as a suspect or in any other manner at this time," he said, later adding, "We're going to try to speak to every family member that we can to get to the facts of this investigation." He added the Los Angeles County coroner would release the information later on. Shortly after the news broke, a spokesperson for the Reiner family announced the "tragic passing" of Rob and Michele. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," the spokesperson said in a statement. After a news outlet revealed Rob and Michele sustained "lacerations consistent with a knife" inside the Los Angeles property, multiple sources told People that Nick killed both his parents. A separate insider also said Rob and Michele's daughter, Romy, found their bodies. At the same time, the deputy chief confirmed LAPD was seeking a search warrant to conduct a "full crime scene investigation" at Rob's home. "We're waiting for the legal process to move forward. We have to obtain a search warrant for the residence," he explained. "Once that is complied with, we will be conducting a full crime scene investigation on the interior and exterior of the residence and the surrounding neighborhood."

December 14, 9:15 p.m.: Nick Reiner Was Taken Into Custody

Source: @romyreiner/Instagram Nick Reiner is one of Rob and Michele's three kids.

According to jail records, Nick was located and arrested after "investigation further revealed" he "was responsible for [Rob and Michele's] deaths."

December 15, 5 a.m.: Nick Reiner Was Booked on Suspicion of Murder in Connection With Rob and Michele's Deaths

Source: BUILD Series/YouTube Rob and Michele's daughter reportedly discovered their bodies.

At around 5 a.m. on December 15, Rob and Michele's son was booked for murder. A bail was set at $4 million, but it was later revoked. "We have our robbery/homicide division handling the investigation. They worked throughout the night on this case and were able to take into custody Nick Reiner, a suspect in this case," said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. He also told reporters the investigators were seeking a search warrant, explaining, "I wouldn't be in a position to talk specifically about what the objective was, but it's a critical piece of our investigation to be able to ensure, down the road, a prosecution."

December 15, Morning: Nick Reiner Was Transferred to a Downtown Los Angeles Jail

Source: BUILD Series/YouTube Rob and Michele Reiner were married for 36 years.