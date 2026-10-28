NEWS Billy Evans Says Elizabeth Holmes Endured a Deadly Mountain Lion Attack and Fled Media Spotlight for Six Months Before Prison in Emotional Letter Source: MEGA Billy Evans wrote a letter to the judge in Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud case in 2022. Brittany Vincent Oct. 28 2026, Published 9:21 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a 2022 letter, Elizabeth Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans, asked a judge to keep Holmes out of prison, describing a life with her that was anything but normal. He explained how they lost their dog to a mountain lion, and he described the disgraced Theranos founder as loving, selfless and even naive, according to a report.

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Evans Said Holmes Searched 16 Hours for Their Dog

Source: MEGA Evans said a mountain lion snatched the couple’s husky, Balto, from their porch.

In the letter, Evans recalled the day a mountain lion took their husky, Balto, from the front porch. He said Holmes searched for the dog for 16 hours through dense brush and poison oak, and she didn’t give up until she found the dog’s body. Evans also said that Holmes continued to work as a crisis hotline worker while she was battling COVID-19 with a 104-degree fever while pregnant, and she would take calls from her hospital bed. The two met at a charity event in 2017 and were friends for six months before becoming romantically involved, with Evans initially hesitant because of the bad press about her.

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The Couple Spent Six Months Avoiding the Media

Source: UNSPLASH Evans said the couple spent six months traveling through national parks to avoid the media.

Evans said the media frenzy over the Theranos scandal grew so intense that they traveled across national parks in a truck for six months. He alleged that the couple stayed overnight at campsites or parked in Walmart parking lots to avoid being photographed. He also said a CNBC reporter allegedly snuck into their apartment building by pretending to live there, then exposed their home address, and that it was one of the reasons they decided to leave. Evans added that Holmes was so trusting that people would befriend her just to exploit her connections.

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‘Please Let Her Be Free,’ He Asked the Judge

Source: MEGA Judge Edward J. Davila sentenced Holmes to more than 11 years in prison.

At the time of writing the letter, Holmes was pregnant with the couple’s second child, and Evans feared that their young son would grow up visiting his mother behind prison glass. Evans said Holmes sang “Amazing Grace” to their son at bedtime, and he asked U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila to consider the woman he knew rather than the woman portrayed by the media. “Please let her be free,” Evans wrote. In November 2022, Davila sentenced Holmes to more than 11 years in prison for defrauding Theranos investors, and she began serving her prison term in May 2023.

A New Documentary Follows Her Final Weeks of Freedom

Source: MEGA Holmes is back in the spotlight thanks to the documentary 'You Can See Everything.'