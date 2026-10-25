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What Is Billy Evans' Net Worth? Elizabeth Holmes' Hotel Heir Partner's Fortune Explored

billy evans net worth elizabeth holmes partner fortune
Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X

Elizabeth Holmes' longtime partner, Billy Evans, is an heir to the Evans Hotels, a family-owned luxury resort empire in San Diego.

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Oct. 25 2026, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

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Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes is back in the spotlight — and so is her longtime partner, Billy Evans.

The convicted fraudster has been in a long-term relationship with Evans since meeting him through a mutual friend at a charity event in 2017. They got engaged in August 2018 and have since welcomed two children. However, they are not believed to have officially married.

As Holmes continues serving her prison sentence, here's a closer look at Evans' estimated net worth, family fortune and business ventures.

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What Is Billy Evans' Net Worth?

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billy evans net worth elizabeth holmes partner fortune
Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X

Elizabeth Holmes' longtime partner, Billy Evans, has a multimillion-dollar net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Evans has an estimated net worth of $15 million as of October 21. Meanwhile, ELLE places his fortune at approximately $10 million.

Neither estimate has been independently verified by Forbes.

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What Is Billy Evans' Family Business?

billy evans net worth elizabeth holmes partner fortune
Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X

Elizabeth Holmes has been in a long-term relationship with Billy Evans.

Evans was born into a wealthy Southern California family behind Evans Hotels, which was founded in San Diego in 1953. The company operates several luxury properties, including Bahia Resort Hotel, The Lodge at Torrey Pines and Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa.

The group's official website states that the family-owned San Diego hotels aim to "match the superior natural beauty of this landscape with an undeniably luxurious level of service, in addition to well thought out amenities complemented by stylish interior environments."

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What Companies Has Billy Evans Worked For?

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billy evans net worth elizabeth holmes partner fortune
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans share two children.

Outside the hospitality company, Evans has made a name for himself through his own business ventures.

After graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in economics, Evans studied Chinese language and literature at Fudan University in Shanghai and pursued a career in the technology industry.

Multiple news outlets reported he once attempted to launch a healthcare startup that would help wealthy American and Chinese clients for specialized medical care. The venture was reportedly unsuccessful.

In 2022, Evans founded Haemanthus, a biotechnology startup focused on developing technology that uses lasers to analyze specimens.

The startup drew comparisons to Theranos, but the company rejected the rumor in a May 2025 social media post.

"This is not Theranos 2.0," the company tweeted. "Theranos attempted to miniaturise existing tests. Our approach is fundamentally different. We use light to read the complete molecular story in biological fluids, seeing patterns current tests can't detect. Not an improvement. A different paradigm."

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Does Billy Evans Manage Elizabeth Holmes' Finances?

billy evans net worth elizabeth holmes partner fortune
Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X

Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans got engaged in August 2018.

In the new film You Can See Everything, Evans revealed he holds power of attorney over Holmes, allowing him to manage her finances, social media accounts and public image while she remains incarcerated.

He reportedly gained access to Holmes' X account, where he writes approximately 80 percent of the posts, by contacting an executive at the company.

"There's just so much trust that most things I don't really consult her on," he added. "I know what she'd want."

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Is Billy Evans Responsible for Elizabeth Holmes' $452 Million Restitution Debt?

billy evans net worth elizabeth holmes partner fortune
Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X

Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 135 months following her 2022 conviction for wire fraud and conspiracy.

Although Evans holds power of attorney over Holmes' financial affairs, he is not legally responsible for her $452 million-worth of restitution debts to investors and other victims of the company's fraud.

Holmes and her former romantic partner Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who also served as president of the now-defunct blood testing company, were the only ones named in the restitution order in May 2023.

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