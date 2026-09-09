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Elizabeth Holmes Is 'Shameless and Delusional,' Says Insider as She Plots Biotech Comeback From Prison Behind $18 Million Startup

image of Elizabeth Holmes
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Holmes has reportedly continued working on medical technology ideas while serving her prison sentence.

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Sept. 9 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

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Elizabeth Holmes is attempting to build a future in biotechnology while serving time for the massive fraud that brought down her company, Theranos.

The disgraced entrepreneur, 42, has reportedly remained involved behind the scenes as her husband, Billy Evans, works to develop a new blood-testing venture.

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Elizabeth Holmes' New Venture Raises Questions

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image of Her husband, Billy Evans, is leading Haemanthus, the health-tech startup that has reportedly raised approximately $18 million.
Source: MEGA

Her husband, Billy Evans, is leading Haemanthus, the health-tech startup that has reportedly raised approximately $18 million.

Evans, 33, is at the helm of Haemanthus, a health-tech startup developing technology designed to analyze blood with the help of lasers and artificial intelligence.

The company has reportedly secured about $18 million, including $3.5 million from friends and family and an additional $15 million from other investors, per The New York Times.

Holmes reportedly does not have an official position at Haemanthus.

However, reports have previously indicated that she has advised Evans about the business from prison, according to NPR.

The possibility of Holmes having a hand in another medical technology company has already prompted criticism from within Silicon Valley.

"She is shameless and delusional to think that she could be taken seriously again by any medical and biotech professionals," a biotech insider told The New York Post.

"This is completely a joke," the source added. "It sounds exactly like Theranos 2.0."

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Elizabeth Holmes Says Her Work Never Stopped

image of Elizabeth Holmes said she has continued working on her research and inventions while incarcerated.
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Holmes said she has continued working on her research and inventions while incarcerated.

Holmes has continued to work even while serving her sentence.

"There is not a day I have not continued to work on my research and inventions," Holmes told People in an interview from prison. "I remain completely committed to my dream of making affordable healthcare solutions available to everyone."

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Theranos Scandal Still Shadows Elizabeth Holmes

image of Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of fraud related to her leadership of Theranos and was sentenced to prison.
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of fraud related to her leadership of Theranos and was sentenced to prison.

Holmes' plans come more than a decade after Theranos became one of Silicon Valley's most closely watched startups.

Founded in 2003, the company claimed its technology could perform hundreds of blood tests using only a small sample.

The company's promises eventually collapsed under scrutiny, leading to Holmes' criminal conviction and a 10-year prison sentence.

Theranos ultimately shut down, while Holmes and former executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani were ordered to pay $452 million in restitution.

Holmes has continued to maintain her innocence.

Elizabeth Holmes Returns To The Spotlight

image of Elizabeth Holmes appeared in footage from the upcoming documentary 'You Can See Everything.'
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Holmes appeared in footage from the upcoming documentary 'You Can See Everything.'

Attention surrounding Holmes has increased with the upcoming release of "You Can See Everything," a documentary filmed during the final weeks before she surrendered to federal prison in 2023.

A clip was released over Labor Day weekend to promote the new film.

"Of course I'm not deceiving you. I'm engaging with you as a human being. Why would I deceive you? There's no reason for me to do that," she said in the footage.

The documentary follows Holmes, Evans, and their children before her incarceration.

After the convict went away to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, Evans took over her image and social media.

As of August 2025, Holmes's X account was reactivated with a bio that reads, "Mostly my words, posted by others," according to The New York Post.

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