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Billy Joel Insists He's 'Fine' After Brain Surgery: 'Sounds a Lot Worse Than It Actually Is'

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Source: MEGA

Billy Joel downplayed his brain disorder diagnosis, reassuring fans that he is 'fine.'

Oct. 2 2026, Published 7:28 a.m. ET

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Billy Joel revealed that fans don't need to worry about him despite his ongoing brain disorder battle.

"I'm okay," the singer stated during a listener call-in on SiriusXM's The Billy Joel Channel on Wednesday, September 30.

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He Shut Down Misconceptions About His Condition

Image of Billy Joel.
Source: MEGA

Billy Joel clarified his NPH diagnosis sounds worse than it is, admitting only to minor balance and hearing issues.

Joel fielded a question from a caller curious about his health status following his normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) diagnosis.

"I know people are worried about me because they read that I have a brain disorder, which sounds a lot worse than it actually is," he explained. "I'm okay. My balance isn't that good. Lost a little bit of my hearing, but that may have to do with my age, too, and the rock and roll life and the loud volume probably didn't help."

"But I'm fine," he continued. "I want people to not have to worry about me."

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He Revisited the Original Diagnosis

Image of Billy Joel.
Source: MEGA

Billy Joel underwent brain surgery to address NPH symptoms.

That same diagnosis, first disclosed in May 2025, cost Joel an entire run of upcoming concerts. His team cited hearing, vision and balance issues tied directly to performing.

Over a year later, he shared how he addressed the situation.

"I read up on it, and I realized it can help improve your balance and can help your memory," revealed the 77-year-old. "You know, I don't want to lose my marbles. It's hard to tell what's age and what's a condition, so I agreed to do the shunt, and I had surgery, and they implanted a shunt in my brain."

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The Surgery Is Paying Off

Image of Billy Joel.
Source: MEGA

Billy Joel stated that his health is improving, though he will not return to the stage immediately due to doctor's orders.

Joel noted real progress since the procedure. "My memory got better, my balance got a little better, my ability to function was better," he admitted.

A full comeback tour still isn't on the table, though, something he chalked up to doctor's orders rather than reluctance. "I realized, and the doctors told me this, because of my job, which is playing rock and roll music very loud, that it was giving me something like a concussion every time I did a show," he recalled. "It was causing damage to my brain nerves, and I could be losing more brain cells the more shows I did, and I realized that means I shouldn't be doing this right now. I gotta improve."

He acknowledged he's taking his medical team's advice seriously. "They don't want me to stress too much," he noted, adding that he's "doing whatever it is they tell me to do because I don't want to lose [the ability to perform]. So, I'm always testing myself."

He's Leaning Into Family Time at Home

Image of Billy Joel.
Source: MEGA

Billy Joel is prioritizing family time with his wife and daughters, noting that parenthood is deeply meaningful to him.

These days, the Piano Man hitmaker is focused on life at home alongside wife Alexis Roderick and their two young daughters, Della Rose, 11, and Remy Anne, 8.

He's also a father to adult daughter Alexa Ray, whom he shares with his ex-wife, supermodel Christie Brinkley.

"I love all of my girls. And poetic justice, I had all girls, of course, but I'm really enjoying this a lot," he remarked in an interview back in 2025. "It's something I was looking forward to all my life, and here I am. I didn't have a dad, so it was very important for me to be a dad."

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