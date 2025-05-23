Billy Joel’s Health Crisis Revealed After He’s Forced to Cancel All Tour Dates

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter has been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

According to a statement released on May 23, the condition, which affects hearing, vision and balance, has been exacerbated by his recent concert performances. Joel expressed his sentiments in a heartfelt note, stating, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

Joel’s health setbacks have become a matter of concern since his accident at a concert held at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut earlier this year. A viral video captured the moment as the musician stumbled while attempting to engage with the audience, leading to a fall that saw him land on his side.

In the clip, the performer appeared to recover quickly and continued with the show.