or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > billy joel
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Billy Joel’s Health Crisis Revealed After He’s Forced to Cancel All Tour Dates

Photo of Billy Joel
Source: MEGA

Billy Joel canceled all upcoming shows.

By:

May 23 2025, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Legendary musician Billy Joel has announced the cancelation of all his upcoming concerts due to serious health issues.

The singer's decision follows a fall he experienced onstage earlier in February, raising alarms among fans who eagerly awaited his performances this summer.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
billy joel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

billy joel health crisis forced cancel all tour dates
Source: MEGA

Billy Joel and his family pictured.

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter has been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

According to a statement released on May 23, the condition, which affects hearing, vision and balance, has been exacerbated by his recent concert performances. Joel expressed his sentiments in a heartfelt note, stating, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

Joel’s health setbacks have become a matter of concern since his accident at a concert held at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut earlier this year. A viral video captured the moment as the musician stumbled while attempting to engage with the audience, leading to a fall that saw him land on his side.

In the clip, the performer appeared to recover quickly and continued with the show.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.