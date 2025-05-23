Billy Joel’s Health Crisis Revealed After He’s Forced to Cancel All Tour Dates
Legendary musician Billy Joel has announced the cancelation of all his upcoming concerts due to serious health issues.
The singer's decision follows a fall he experienced onstage earlier in February, raising alarms among fans who eagerly awaited his performances this summer.
The 76-year-old singer-songwriter has been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).
According to a statement released on May 23, the condition, which affects hearing, vision and balance, has been exacerbated by his recent concert performances. Joel expressed his sentiments in a heartfelt note, stating, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”
Joel’s health setbacks have become a matter of concern since his accident at a concert held at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut earlier this year. A viral video captured the moment as the musician stumbled while attempting to engage with the audience, leading to a fall that saw him land on his side.
In the clip, the performer appeared to recover quickly and continued with the show.